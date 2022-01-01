University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: CSS, Computer Programming, HTML and CSS, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Javascript, Javascript Syntax, Network Security, Programming Principles, Responsive Web Design, Web, Web Design, Web Development, Web Development Tools
4.7
(32.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Back-End Web Development, BlockChain, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Continuous Delivery, Cryptography, Data Management, Database Administration, Database Application, Database Design, Databases, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Extract, Transform, Load, Finance, Front-End Web Development, Full-Stack Web Development, HTML and CSS, Html, Human Computer Interaction, IBM Cloud, Interactive Design, Javascript, Kubernetes, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Other Web Frameworks, Programming Principles, Python Programming, React (web framework), SQL, Security Engineering, Software, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Framework, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, System Programming, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Design, Web Development
4.6
(28.9k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: CSS, Github, Software Engineering, Programming Principles, Application Development, Front-End Web Development, Web Design, Web Development, HTML and CSS, Back-End Web Development, Software Engineering Tools, Computer Programming, Html, Javascript, Web
4.5
(391 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Databases, Distributed Computing Architecture, Javascript, Mobile Development, Mongodb, NoSQL, Programming Principles, React (web framework), Software Engineering, Web, Web Design, Web Development
4.7
(11.2k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 1-3 Months
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Programming Principles, Computer Networking, Software Testing, Computer Graphics, Machine Learning, Calculus, Linear Algebra, Other Programming Languages, Algorithms, Python Programming, Data Structures, Javascript, Computational Logic, Combinatorics, Computer Programming, Mathematics, Statistical Programming, Web Development, Agile Software Development, General Statistics, Web Design, Theoretical Computer Science, C Programming Language Family, HTML and CSS, User Experience, Full-Stack Web Development, Software Engineering, Mathematical Theory & Analysis
Earn a degree
Degree
HTML, or Hypertext Markup Language, is the building block of the World Wide Web. Created in 1993, HTML provides web browsers with instructions on how to display web content including text, graphics, and links to other web pages. As such, HTML and the cascading style sheets (CCS) that govern design elements such as layouts, fonts, and colors are fundamentally important to structuring our daily online experiences across nearly 1 billion web pages (and counting!).
Just as today’s internet is vastly more complex than the internet of the 1990s, coding in HTML has become much more sophisticated. For example, responsive web design must ensure that pages display properly whether users access them on desktop computers, tablets, or mobile devices. Similarly, web accessibility requires pages to be designed to meet the needs of users with visual, audial, and cognitive impairments. JavaScript has also emerged as an important tool for creating interactive web experiences and applications to drive user engagement.
WYSIWYG (“what you see is what you get”) services like Wix and Squarespace allow users without HTML skills to create simple websites based on pre-existing templates. However, web development professionals must be fluent in the latest tools including HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript to have the granular control over design elements and functionality required to create high-quality web pages to meet specific client needs.
The seemingly infinite growth of the World Wide Web has created steady demand for skilled web developers to design and build websites for all types of business, government, and other clients. These professionals frequently have skills in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript as well as graphic design in order to make pages that are both functional and attractive.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), web developers can get started with just a high school diploma or associates degree, although many have bachelor’s degrees. With a median annual salary of $73,760 and jobs in this field expected to grow “much faster than average” according to BLS, this field offers the opportunity to earn a good salary in a fast-growing industry regardless of your educational background.
Absolutely! Coursera offers courses and Specializations in HTML and related skills like CSS and JavaScript programming that can meet the needs of beginners looking to enter the field as well as intermediate learners and professionals seeking advanced skills to take their web development career to the next level.
With Coursera, you can take courses from top-ranked universities like the University of Michigan, Johns Hopkins University, and Duke University, or learn HTML skills through hands-on Guided Projects alongside experienced instructors. And, since you can watch lectures and complete coursework on a flexible schedule, learning on Coursera is a great fit for students and mid-career professionals alike.
It typically helps to have some computer experience and strong reading skills before starting to learn HTML. It can also help if you have basic knowledge about how websites work on both the user end and the developer end. For example, it may help to know what code is and some basic coding techniques. It can also help to know how to use basic website editing tools or programs that require basic coding. Additionally, math skills can be useful for tasks like resizing images and setting sidebar widths without causing issues like distortion.
People who enjoy working with computer technology are typically the best suited for HTML roles. Learning HTML can also appeal to people who want to build a portfolio of work online and for people who prepare content for websites owned by others. People who pay close attention to details and who enjoy applying creativity to make visually appealing websites can also be well suited to these types of roles. Some other types of people who are well suited to HTML roles are people who are comfortable working in a seated position for long time periods and people who are able to focus on one task at a time to complete a project.
CSS/HTML developer is a common career path for people in HTML. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Web developers and digital designers, two other common careers that use HTML, typically require an associate’s degree and pay a median wage of $33.46 per hour in the US as of 2020. These may also include freelance positions. Programmers and software engineers are two other possible career paths for someone in HTML. People who have studied HTML can also work in fields like social media and marketing to promote products. Content writers, copywriters, and corporate email writers can also apply HTML techniques to written text that’s prepared for use on websites and on computer screens.
Some topics you can study that are related to HTML include UX design and full-stack development. You could also study website development using a site-building tool like WordPress. Business communication, marketing, and business writing are some topics you could study if you hope to use your HTML skills to promote a product or create a personal brand.