About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 9 in the
Meta Front-End Developer
Beginner Level

None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Distinguish between front-end, back-end, and full-stack developers.

  • Create and style a webpage with HTML and CSS.

  • The benefits of working with UI frameworks.

Skills you will gain

  • Web Development Tools
  • User Interface
  • Front-End Web Development
  • Html And Css
  • Responsive Web Design
Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Get started with web development

5 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 76 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Introduction to HTML and CSS

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 48 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

UI Frameworks

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 50 min), 8 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

End-of-Course Graded Assessment

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

