Getting Started with Front-End and Web Development

This course is part of IBM Front-End Developer Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Instructors: IBM Skills Network Team

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn

  • Define front-end development, list roles and skills, outline web development steps, and explore UI/UX design, collaboration, and industry trends.

  • Explore web browsers, load balancing, and define web frameworks, platforms, hosting, languages, accessibility, and cloud benefits.

  • Compare front-end and back-end roles, version control, and CI/CD, discuss No-Code advantages and tools, and define CMS and SEO patterns.

  • Create websites using WordPress and plugins for website enhancement, outline qualifications, portfolio elements, and specialization paths.

This course is part of the IBM Front-End Developer Professional Certificate
There are 6 modules in this course

This module will introduce you to the world of web and front-end development. You'll gain insights into the routine of a typical day within a web development project and have the opportunity to explore perspectives from multiple experts regarding different aspects and emerging patterns in web development. You will also gain an understanding of UI/UX design and why grasping UI/UX concepts is vital for front-end developers.

9 videos4 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt2 plugins

In this module, you will start with an overview of browsers, including a brief history and features of some popular browsers. You will also have the opportunity to explore the concepts that aid in understanding how the Internet works. In addition, you will be able to explore different concepts related to website development, including websites, webpages, web frameworks, platforms, Internet protocols, and web languages.

13 videos1 reading3 assignments1 plugin

In this module, you will learn what web development involves right from the start. You will discover the languages, frameworks, and tools enabling you to create interactive and engaging websites and Cloud applications. In addition, you will learn about the roles of front-end, back-end, and full-stack developers and how they work together on development projects and become familiar with the terminology and skills you will need in your career as a web developer.

8 videos2 readings2 assignments3 plugins

In this module, you will be introduced to the concept of no-code development and identify the technologies and tools required. It will also provide you with criteria for selecting no-code development. In addition, you will gain insight into the content management system (CMS) and how it helps developers create different types of websites. Finally, you will be introduced to WordPress, a CMS that allows web developers to build and manage their websites and explore WordPress with plugins.

14 videos1 reading3 assignments1 app item3 plugins

In this module, you will learn about the front-end developer’s roles, responsibilities,and titles . You will also receive a list of key skills and technologies required for a front-end developer to succeed. In addition, you will gain insight into front-end as a career, the job outlook in the industry, salary, and career progression options. Finally, you will build a front-end developer portfolio and resume.

9 videos3 readings2 assignments2 plugins

In this module, you will complete a final project where you will have an opportunity to demonstrate your proficiency in Front-end and Web development using WordPress.

4 readings1 peer review1 plugin

4.5 (37 ratings)
IBM Skills Network Team
IBM
IBM
55 Courses
Ramanujam Srinivasan
IBM
IBM
6 Courses

