Have you encountered a website with stunning design, user-friendly interactivity, and dynamic elements and wondered how it was put together? If so, this course is designed for you! It is tailored for aspiring front-end developers or those who want to get started in this field.
Getting Started with Front-End and Web Development
What you'll learn
Define front-end development, list roles and skills, outline web development steps, and explore UI/UX design, collaboration, and industry trends.
Explore web browsers, load balancing, and define web frameworks, platforms, hosting, languages, accessibility, and cloud benefits.
Compare front-end and back-end roles, version control, and CI/CD, discuss No-Code advantages and tools, and define CMS and SEO patterns.
Create websites using WordPress and plugins for website enhancement, outline qualifications, portfolio elements, and specialization paths.
There are 6 modules in this course
This module will introduce you to the world of web and front-end development. You'll gain insights into the routine of a typical day within a web development project and have the opportunity to explore perspectives from multiple experts regarding different aspects and emerging patterns in web development. You will also gain an understanding of UI/UX design and why grasping UI/UX concepts is vital for front-end developers.
In this module, you will start with an overview of browsers, including a brief history and features of some popular browsers. You will also have the opportunity to explore the concepts that aid in understanding how the Internet works. In addition, you will be able to explore different concepts related to website development, including websites, webpages, web frameworks, platforms, Internet protocols, and web languages.
In this module, you will learn what web development involves right from the start. You will discover the languages, frameworks, and tools enabling you to create interactive and engaging websites and Cloud applications. In addition, you will learn about the roles of front-end, back-end, and full-stack developers and how they work together on development projects and become familiar with the terminology and skills you will need in your career as a web developer.
In this module, you will be introduced to the concept of no-code development and identify the technologies and tools required. It will also provide you with criteria for selecting no-code development. In addition, you will gain insight into the content management system (CMS) and how it helps developers create different types of websites. Finally, you will be introduced to WordPress, a CMS that allows web developers to build and manage their websites and explore WordPress with plugins.
In this module, you will learn about the front-end developer’s roles, responsibilities,and titles . You will also receive a list of key skills and technologies required for a front-end developer to succeed. In addition, you will gain insight into front-end as a career, the job outlook in the industry, salary, and career progression options. Finally, you will build a front-end developer portfolio and resume.
In this module, you will complete a final project where you will have an opportunity to demonstrate your proficiency in Front-end and Web development using WordPress.
