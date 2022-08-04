IBM
IBM Front-End Developer Professional Certificate
IBM

IBM Front-End Developer Professional Certificate

Prepare for a career as a front-end developer. Gain the in-demand skills and hands-on experience to get job-ready in less than 3 months. No prior experience required

Rav Ahuja
Lin Joyner
Bethany Hudnutt

Instructors: Rav Ahuja

Professional Certificate - 8 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Beginner level
No previous experience necessary
7 months at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Master the most up-to-date practical skills and tools that front end developers use in their daily roles

  • Learn how to develop web pages using programming languages like HTML, CSS,  JavaScript, and React

  • Apply user interface and user experience (UI/UX) principles and best practices; Manage your code with GitHub repositories and branches

  • Gain technical experience through hands-on labs and projects and build a portfolio to showcase your work to potential employers

Skills you'll gain

  • Category: Basic programming concepts
  • Category: Careers in software engineering
  • Category: Programming languages and frameworks
  • Category: The Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
  • Category: Software Architecture
  • Category: Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)
  • Category: HTML
  • Category: Git (Software)
  • Category: JavaScript
  • Category: Cloud Applications
  • Category: Distributed Version Control (DRCS)
  • Category: open source
  • Category: Version Control Systems
  • Category: Github
  • Category: Devops
  • Category: NoSQL
  • Category: Cloud Infrastructure
  • Category: Json
  • Category: Web Development
  • Category: User Interface
  • Category: React (Web Framework)
  • Category: Front-end Development
  • Category: Website Wireframe
  • Category: Progressive Web Development
  • Category: strategy
  • Category: User Interface Design (UI Design)
  • Category: User Experience (UX)
  • Category: Applications
  • Category: Front-end design
  • Category: Software Development

Details to know

Shareable Certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

English
Subtitles: English

Professional Certificate - 8 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Beginner level
No previous experience necessary
7 months at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Advance your career with in-demand skills

  • Receive professional-level training from IBM
  • Demonstrate your technical proficiency
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from IBM
Placeholder
74%
of certificate graduates report career improvement¹

Get exclusive access to career resources upon completion

  • Resume review

    Improve your resume and LinkedIn with personalized feedback

  • Interview prep

    Practice your skills with interactive tools and mock interviews

  • Career support

    Plan your career move with Coursera's job search guide

¹Based on Coursera learner outcome survey responses, United States, 2021.

Professional Certificate - 8 course series

Introduction to Software Engineering

Course 114 hours4.7 (130 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe software engineering, Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), and software development tools, technologies and stacks.

  • List different types of programming languages and create basic programming constructs such as loops and conditions using Python. 

  • Outline approaches to application architecture and design, patterns, and deployment architectures. 

  • Summarize the skills required in software engineering and describe the career options it provides.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Basic programming concepts
Category: Careers in software engineering
Category: Programming languages and frameworks
Category: The Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
Category: Software Architecture

Introduction to Web Development with HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Course 212 hours4.5 (1,059 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe the website development process and define terminology such as front-end, back-end, and full stack developers. 

  • Identify the developer tools and integrated development environments (IDEs) used by web developers. 

  • Create and structure basic web pages using HTML and style them with CSS. 

  • Develop dynamic web pages with interactive features using JavaScript. 

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)
Category: HTML
Category: Git (Software)
Category: JavaScript
Category: Cloud Applications

Getting Started with Git and GitHub

Course 38 hours4.6 (341 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe version control and its place in social and collaborative coding and in DevOps.

  • Explain basic Git concepts such as repositories and branches used for distributed version control and social coding.

  • Create GitHub repositories and branches, and perform pull requests (PRs) and merge operations, to collaborate on a team project.

  • Build your portfolio by creating and sharing an open-source project on GitHub.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Distributed Version Control (DRCS)
Category: open source
Category: Version Control Systems
Category: Github
Category: Git (Software)

Developing Cloud Native Applications

Course 417 hours4.1 (246 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe Cloud Native and DevOps concepts and methodologies

  • Build and deploy code to IBM Cloud using DevOps tools and services

  • Create a Node.js application on IBM Cloud

  • Use REST APIs in your app to store and retrieve data in a NoSQLCloudantDatabase

Skills you'll gain

Category: Devops
Category: NoSQL
Category: Git (Software)
Category: Cloud Infrastructure
Category: Json

Developing Front-End Apps with React

Course 513 hours4.5 (66 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Develop interactive user interfaces (UIs) and web applications using React, JSX, and ES6.

  • Build dynamic websites and front-end applications quickly and easily with reusable React components.

  • Communicate and exchange data with external services using GET, POST, UPDATE, and DELETE requests.

  • Employ and work with various React concepts and features including props, states, hooks, forms, and Redux.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Web Development
Category: User Interface
Category: React (Web Framework)
Category: Front-end Development
Category: JavaScript

Designing User Interfaces and Experiences (UI/UX)

Course 62 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explain design, UI/UX concepts, best practices of visual development, and the key duties and responsibilities of a UI/UX designer

  • Examine web design methodologies like Responsive Web Design (RWD), and Progressive Web Development

  • Use Figma, the essential concepts of Figma, and its various features

  • Develop applications and websites with web development frameworks, like Bootstrap

Skills you'll gain

Category: Website Wireframe
Category: Progressive Web Development
Category: strategy
Category: User Interface Design (UI Design)
Category: User Experience (UX)

Front-End Development Capstone Project

Course 8

What you'll learn

  • Plan your web application using Git, GitHub, and other application tools

  • Develop your web application

  • Test your web application’s user interface and the user experience (UI/UX)

  • Integrate with back-end services

Skills you'll gain

Category: Web Development
Category: Applications
Category: Front-end design
Category: Front-end Development
Category: Software Development

Instructors

Rav Ahuja
IBM
38 Courses1,572,157 learners
Lin Joyner
IBM
2 Courses40,597 learners
Bethany Hudnutt
IBM
1 Course13,884 learners

Offered by

IBM
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Frequently asked questions

More questions

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Certificate Categories

Popular Professional Certificates

Featured Certificate Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder