NoSQL is a database format that allows you to store and retrieve data that doesn't fit into neater, more traditional databases. Traditional databases organize data into columns and rows and rely on specific formats to keep certain types of data together. NoSQL databases are less reliant on an organizational structure, so they allow applications that rely on large amounts of data to handle them in a more flexible way. NoSQL databases are ideal for fast-moving applications like games and social media that need to process data quickly and with flexibility.
NoSQL is a more flexible type of database, so you're able to be lighter on your feet with the data. You can change the schema of the database as you go, whereas other databases require you to make wholesale changes to the structure if one data point requires it. Because NoSQL databases are distributed across multiple sources, they're far less prone to failure than other databases can be. One of the best advantages of learning NoSQL is that you're able to work with larger amounts of data with multiple options and variables.
NoSQL databases are increasingly in demand for several sectors of the 21st-century economy. As a larger number of applications rely on NoSQL technology, you'll discover more and more job opportunities arising. Data analyst careers in retail, information technology, gaming, social networking, and healthcare call for NoSQL knowledge, and you'll find jobs in the government and nonprofit sectors where NoSQL skills are in demand. Whether you're looking to further your current career in data analysis or you're searching for new job opportunities, you'll demonstrate more value to employers if you know NoSQL.
Whether you're being introduced to NoSQL for the first time or you're interested in gaining a deeper knowledge of this database format, you can gain confident knowledge from online courses on Coursera. Leading institutions like the University of California and Georgia Tech along with cutting-edge corporations like Google and Amazon present educational content that's thorough and practical. You can learn how NoSQL fits within specific applications like Firebase and MongoDB, and you'll be able to apply your newfound knowledge to help take your career to new heights.