This Professional Certificate will equip you with all the key skills and technical know-how to kickstart your career as a Full-Stack Cloud Native Application Developer. Guided by experts at IBM, you will learn to build your own cloud-based applications and practice working with the technologies behind them. This program consists of 10 courses with ample instructional content as well as hands-on exercises and projects designed to hone your skills and help you build your portfolio. No prior programming experience or Cloud background is required to start this program. You'll skill up with the tools and technologies that successful software developers use to build, deploy, test, run, and manage Full Stack Cloud Native applications, giving you the practical skills to begin a new career in a highly in-demand area. The courses in this program will help you develop skill sets in a variety of technologies including: Cloud foundations, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, GitHub, Node.js, React, Cloud Native practices, DevOps, CI/CD, Containers, Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, Istio, Python programming, Databases, SQL, NoSQL, Django ORM, Bootstrap, Application Security, Microservices, Serverless computing, and more. After completing all the courses in the program, including the capstone project, you will have developed several applications using front-end and back-end technologies and deployed them on a cloud platform using Cloud Native methodologies.
Beginner Level
Approximately 14 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
