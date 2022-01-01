- Presentation Skills
People and Soft Skills for Professional and Personal Success Specialization
Develop key soft skills to boost your work life. Master powerful people and soft skills for achieving professional success.
What you will learn
Create and deliver presentations that will leave a lasting impact on your audience
Communicate with your peers in a way that builds your personal reputation and increases your eminence
Demonstrate active listening skills and questioning styles to explore issues, enhance understanding, and resolve problems
Complete work in an agile and effective manner that will ensure satisfaction and contribute to your career growth
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The courses in this specialization include many examples and real life inspired scenarios for you to develop critical people and soft skills. The final assessment is also made up of mini-case studies. This case study approach will not only help you you learn how to apply these fundamental skills, their mastery will enable you to gain an edge in your careers by having a better understanding of the skills you need to get ahead in your professional and personal life.
No prior experience necessary. This course is suitable for anyone, especially those looking to start a new job, or early in their careers.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 6 Courses in this Specialization
Collaborate Effectively for Professional Success
Collaboration is not just the act of working together. It goes beyond that. Through collaboration, you can accomplish much more than what you would if you worked alone. Having the skills to communicate with the people you are working with and being able to work as a team towards your goal are just some of the skills you will learn in this course to help you collaborate effectively in the workplace.
Present with Purpose: Create/Deliver Effective Presentations
Knowing how to create a presentation is a powerful tool when it comes to communication. Presentations are a key part of every office or business related job and you need to have the skills to deliver a presentation that leaves an impact on viewers.
Delivering Quality Work with Agility
When you hand in work in a professional workspace, employers expect it to be good quality work and done in a timely manner. By taking this short course you will learn about consistency and how to deliver quality work and experiences to clients.
Solving Problems with Creative and Critical Thinking
In order to find a solution, one needs to be able to analyze a problem. This short course is designed to teach you how to solve and analyze problems effectively with critical and creative thinking.
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
