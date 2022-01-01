About this Specialization

Across these four courses, you’ll learn how to use the PostgreSQL database and explore topics ranging from database design to database architecture and deployment. You’ll also compare and contrast SQL and NoSQL approaches to database design. The skills in this course will be useful to learners doing data mining or application development.
How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Database Design and Basic SQL in PostgreSQL

4.8
stars
454 ratings
103 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Intermediate PostgreSQL

4.9
stars
155 ratings
37 reviews
Course3

Course 3

JSON and Natural Language Processing in PostgreSQL

4.7
stars
78 ratings
17 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Database Architecture, Scale, and NoSQL with Elasticsearch

4.2
stars
49 ratings
16 reviews

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Frequently Asked Questions

