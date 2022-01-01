- Json
SQL: From Basic to Advanced. Learn SQL skills you can use in an actual, real-world environment
What you will learn
Utilize psql and SQL commands to implement CRUD (Create, Read, Update, and Delete) operations for tables in a PostgreSQL database.
Identify and utilize the functions of primary, logical, and foreign keys within a database.
Build and differentiate between one-to-many and many-to-many relationships within PostgreSQL.
Recall key people, organizations, and innovations that were instrumental to building the SQL standard
Applied Learning Project
This course series utilizes a custom autograding environment for an authentic set of graded and practice assignments, including: creating and manipulating tables, designing data models, constructing advanced queries, techniques for working with text in databases, including regular expressions, and more.
Completion of the first two courses in the Python for Everybody specialization or an equivalent basic understanding of Python
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
Database Design and Basic SQL in PostgreSQL
In this course you will learn more about the historical design of databases and the use of SQL in the PostgreSQL environment. Using SQL techniques and common commands (INSERT INTO, WHERE, ORDER BY, ON DELETE CASCADE, etc) will enable you to create tables, column types and define the schema of your data in PostgreSQL. You will learn about data modeling and how to represent one-to-many and many-to-many relationships in PostgreSQL. Students will do hands-on assignments creating tables, inserting data, designing data models, creating relational structures and inserting and querying relational data in tables.
Intermediate PostgreSQL
This course covers a wide range of SQL techniques, beyond basic CRUD (Create, Read, Update, and Delete) operations in PostgreSQL. You will learn the specifics of aggregation, transactions, reading and parsing CSV files and inserting data into a database. You’ll also take a look at how PostgreSQL handles and indexes text data.
JSON and Natural Language Processing in PostgreSQL
Within this course, you’ll learn about how PostgreSQL creates and uses inverted indexes for JSON and natural language content. We will use various sources of data for our databases, including access to an online API and spidering its data and storing the data in a JSON column in PostgreSQL. Students will explore how full-text inverted indexes are structured. Students will build their own inverted indexes and then make use of PostgreSQL built-in capabilities to support full-text indexes.
Database Architecture, Scale, and NoSQL with Elasticsearch
In this final course, you will explore database architecture, PostgreSQL, and various scalable deployment configurations. You will see how PostgreSQL implements basic CRUD operations and indexes, and review how transactions and the ACID (Atomicity, Consistency, Isolation, Durability) requirements are implemented.
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
