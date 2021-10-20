About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • List basic skills required for an entry-level data engineering role.

  • Discuss various stages and concepts in the data engineering lifecycle.

  • Describe and provide examples of data engineering technologies such as Relational Databases, NoSQL Data Stores, Big Data Engines, and others.

  • Summarize concepts in data security, governance, and compliance.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Database (DBMS)
  • NoSQL
  • SQL
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What is Data Engineering?

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 46 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The Data Engineering Ecosystem

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 104 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Data Engineering Lifecycle

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 64 min), 5 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Career Opportunities and Data Engineering in Action

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

