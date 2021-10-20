This course introduces you to the core concepts, processes, and tools you need to know in order to get a foundational knowledge of data engineering. You will gain an understanding of the modern data ecosystem and the role Data Engineers, Data Scientists, and Data Analysts play in this ecosystem.
List basic skills required for an entry-level data engineering role.
Discuss various stages and concepts in the data engineering lifecycle.
Describe and provide examples of data engineering technologies such as Relational Databases, NoSQL Data Stores, Big Data Engines, and others.
Summarize concepts in data security, governance, and compliance.
- Data Science
- Database (DBMS)
- NoSQL
- SQL
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
What is Data Engineering?
In this module, you will learn about the different entities that come together to form a modern data ecosystem and the role Data Engineers, Data Scientists, Data Analysts, Business Analysts, and Business Intelligence Analysts play in this ecosystem. You will learn what data engineering is and the key tasks in a data engineering lifecycle. You will also gain an understanding of the responsibilities of a data engineer, the skillsets they need in order to be successful, and what a typical day in the life of a data engineer looks like. At the end of the module, you will be guided to create a Lite account on IBM Cloud.
The Data Engineering Ecosystem
In this module, you will learn about the data engineering ecosystem, the different types of data structures, file formats, sources of data, and the languages data professionals use in their day-to-day tasks. You will gain an understanding of several different types of data repositories such as relational and non-relational databases, data warehouses, data marts, and data lakes. You will learn about ETL and ELT processes, data pipelines, and data integration platforms. You will also gain an understanding of what big data is, and the tools used for processing and storing big data. During the course of this module, you will be guided to provision an instance of IBM Db2 using the Cloud Lite account you created in the previous module.
Data Engineering Lifecycle
In this module, we will walk you through the data engineering lifecycle. You will learn about the architecture of a data platform, factors for selecting and designing data stores, and the different facets of security as it applies to data platforms and data lifecycle management. You will also learn about the process, steps, and tools used for gathering, importing, wrangling, and querying data. You will gain an understanding of performance monitoring and the steps you can take to troubleshoot performance issues. We will also talk about governance regulations, why we need them, and how technology enables compliance to regulations. During the course of this module, you will be guided to load data from a CSV file into the IBM Db2 instance you created in the previous module. You will also be guided to explore your dataset using some basic SQL queries that will be provided to you.
Career Opportunities and Data Engineering in Action
In this module, you will learn about career opportunities in the field of Data Engineering and the different paths that you can take for getting skilled as a Data Engineer. At the end of the module, you will be presented with the final graded assignment which is divided into two parts. The first part of the final assignment includes a couple of quiz questions and the second part includes open-ended questions that will be reviewed and graded by a peer.
This course was well made and informative. I went in knowing little about data engineering and now I have a much better understanding of what data engineering is all about.
It’s a good introduction to data engineering. But as the course title it is just an introduction. You will need several follow up courses to get a hands on experience on the topic.
This course is optimal for the foundations and understanding of Data Engineering. Please take it and absorb all the knowledge and be amazed about your future with the Data Engineer certification.
This was an excellent introduction into data. It makes me excited to be learning about something that is very important in today's world and to be seeing it from a new perspective.
