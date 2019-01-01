Priya Kapoor works as a Senior Instructional Designer and Content Developer for Skill-Up Technologies. For the past 25 years, Priya has been involved in creating classroom, online, and blended learning programs for clients across North America, Europe, and APAC. Priya has worked in large-scale projects involving content design and development, content internationalization, and platform agnostic delivery of legacy content for technical, workplace productivity, and leadership programs. She has also worked as part of the team that developed digital learning products and a social learning platform awarded the Brandon Hall Excellence Awards in 2012 and 2013 respectively.