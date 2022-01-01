- Relational Database (RDBMS)
- Business Intelligence (BI)
- Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW)
- SQL
- Extract Transform Load (ETL)
- Data Science
- Database (DBMS)
- NoSQL
- Database (DB) Design
- Database Architecture
- Postgresql
- MySQL
IBM Data Warehouse Engineer Professional Certificate
Kickstart your Career in BI Engineering. Develop job-ready skills for an entry level role in Data Warehousing.
Offered By
What you will learn
Compose and execute various types of SQL statements and queries to access and manipulate data in databases
Deploy, Manage, Secure, Operationalize, Monitor and Optimize relational database systems like MySQL, PostgreSQL, and DB2
Create Data Pipelines to extract, transform and load data repositories using shell scripts, and tools such as Apache Airflow & Kafka
Design and populate Data Warehouses and analyze their data with Business Intelligence (BI) tools like Cognos Analytics
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Each course includes numerous hands-on labs and a project to hone and apply the concepts and skills you learn. By the end of the program, you will have designed, implemented, configured, queried, and maintained numerous databases and created data pipelines using real-world tools and data repositories to build a portfolio of job-ready skills.
You will start by provisioning a database instance on Cloud. Next, you will design databases using Entity-Relationship Diagrams (ERD) and create database objects like tables and keys using MySQL, PostgreSQL and IBM Db2.
You will then become proficient with querying databases with SQL using SELECT, INSERT, UPDATE and DELETE statements, and learn to filter, sort & aggregate result sets. Next, you will become familiar with common Linux/Unix shell commands and use them to build Bash scripts.
You will create Data Pipelines for batch and streaming ETL jobs using Apache Airflow and Kafka. Finally, implement data warehouses & create BI dashboards.
This program is suitable for those with or without college degrees. No prior programming or data engineering background required.
This program is suitable for those with or without college degrees. No prior programming or data engineering background required.
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 7 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Introduction to Data Engineering
This course introduces you to the core concepts, processes, and tools you need to know in order to get a foundational knowledge of data engineering. You will gain an understanding of the modern data ecosystem and the role Data Engineers, Data Scientists, and Data Analysts play in this ecosystem.
Introduction to Relational Databases (RDBMS)
Are you ready to dive into the world of data engineering? You’ll need a solid understanding of how data is stored, processed, and accessed. You’ll need to identify the different types of database that are appropriate for the kind of data you are working with and what processing the data requires.
Databases and SQL for Data Science with Python
Much of the world's data resides in databases. SQL (or Structured Query Language) is a powerful language which is used for communicating with and extracting data from databases. A working knowledge of databases and SQL is a must if you want to become a data scientist.
Hands-on Introduction to Linux Commands and Shell Scripting
This course provides a practical introduction to Linux and commonly used Linux / UNIX shell commands. It teaches you the basics of Bash shell scripting to automate a variety of tasks. The course includes both video-based lectures as well as hands-on labs to practice and apply what you learn. You will have no-charge access to a virtual Linux server that you can access through your web browser, so you don't need to download and install anything to perform the labs.
Instructors
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.