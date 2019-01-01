Sabrina Spillner is based in Germany and works for Skill-up Technologies as a Senior Instructional Designer and Content Developer. Her background is in IT, education, learning technologies, and learning design. For the past 18 years, Sabrina has been a pathfinder, adopting new approaches and technologies to create innovative learning solutions. Her portfolio demonstrates excellence and versatility across a variety of projects, approaches, methodologies, and technologies. Sabrina has worked and lived across continents. Amongst others, she has worked with Orbus Software, the EU, the University of Cambridge, KPMG UK, and KPMG LG creating effective learning solutions.