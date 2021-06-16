MF
Mar 25, 2022
This course is optimal for the foundations and understanding of Data Engineering. Please take it and absorb all the knowledge and be amazed about your future with the Data Engineer certification.
OL
Oct 12, 2021
I am currently studying Chemical Engineering. However, after going for industry training as a data analyst, I decided to venture more in this direction and I really learn a lot from this course.
By Saúl L•
Jun 16, 2021
Although, It's an introductory curse, the concepts to provides are pretty helpful to know all the data ecosystem, specially the different positions around Data Science. I love the concept to show at the beginning, something like that: "Data Engineer is in charge of the data quality"
Also, involves security, governance and regulatory constrictions. That's why it so demanding about knowledge in tech, methodologies and math.
By Blake G•
Mar 29, 2021
I'm transitioning into a tech career and have found this course helpful. Part of me wants to jump ahead to the other courses in the specialization but I have been learning more about the basics which is good. I'm also only on week 2 so I would imagine the knowledge gets more in-depth in the following "weeks"
I finished this class in one week and I am excited to dive into the python courses.
By Ayinoluwa K•
Apr 10, 2022
This is a very thorough course, giving you all you need to know about the basics of Data Engineering and what skills you need to equip yourself with to grow in this career. Great Instructors, great content. I enjoyed every bit of the course.
By ONG H L / U•
Oct 12, 2021
By Albert R•
Sep 26, 2021
I felt the course was the perfect introduction for someone like me that has been on the sales side of most software. I feel that it wasnt ovewhelming at all, and I mostly enjoyed the labs.
By Dan F•
Oct 20, 2021
This course was well made and informative. I went in knowing little about data engineering and now I have a much better understanding of what data engineering is all about.
By Jeong H K•
Jan 8, 2022
Good class for beginners to build up basic knowledges and backgrounds in Data Engineering. Highly recommend for people to be a data engineer, scientist, and analyst.
By Anirudh S•
Mar 4, 2021
Very informative and well structured course. I recommend this course for every person who aspires to become a Data Engineer :)
By Raúl A S L•
Oct 17, 2021
Es un gran curso, muy informativo. Ahora tengo muy claro que es Data Engineering.
By Lanny R J•
Mar 11, 2021
This course was very easy to follow and learn. The pace was just right and the material was very helpful.
By pushkar d•
May 8, 2022
I took this course as part of the "IBM Data Engineering Professional Certificate". As mentioned in the title, it is an introductory course and hence was quite theoretical and conceptual.
Even though it is theory, concepts are explained clearly and with examples. The "perspectives" videos from industry professionals make each topic come alive as it feels like you were the one to directly ask the people questions and are listening to their response. It also makes the section less dry.
Overall, I feel confident in my understanding of Data Engineering now. The only nitpick is that there is quite a bit of information to digest and it's better if you take running notes (helps revise for assignments as well)
By Muhammad F R•
Jan 9, 2022
Feeling lucky and blessed to have the opportunity to take this course. This course gave me an overview about Data Engineering. Before taking this course I was wondering what is the difference between DBA, Data Engineer and Data Scientist. Respected Sir Rav Ahuja, Sir Ramesh Sannareddy, and other mentors explained everything beautifully. Now I have a clear overview and a road map for this exciting journey towards becoming a Professional Data Engineer. Thank you :)
By Govardhan V•
Apr 17, 2021
Course is awesome to understand who are already working or who wish to jumpstart their career path in Data Engineering domain to make their decision about 1) which data repository should they used, 2) what kind of data store should be , 3) how to select the their production databased based on their need. Systematic, clean, neat and step by step approach make us easy to learn and remember key artifacts too.
By NURHANINA J•
Mar 13, 2022
The course content is a very well-structured, especially for me as a beginner. The viewpoints from the people who working as data engineer was five stars. The text transcript are very helpful too. The instruction for lab session easy to understand, except that some of the image a little blurry (but readable still), so it was okay.
By Ikechukwu K•
Apr 1, 2022
This course is awesome. It introduces the concept of data engineering so well while comparing it to other data-related fields such as data analysis, and data science.
I really liked the expert viewpoints on different subject matters - they helped give real-world perspectives too.
A big thank you to IBM for this course.
By Katrina S•
Feb 18, 2022
The content was a good overview of things to learn in future courses in the specialization. It was to the point and the advice from those who've worked in the field were informative. The diversity of experience among the course staff is very nice in order to get a broader view of working in the field.
By Jide•
Sep 19, 2021
Without mincing words, this course was supported with a simple but detailed, easy-to-understand explanation of concepts and laid the proper introduction to Data Engineering. The real-life examples/scenarios from the instructors were good! The journey is worth it, no turning back! Thank you.
By Jerson E L A•
Jan 11, 2022
The content for this introduction to data data engineering is very complete. It aims to get important notions about the data engineering field at the same time that allows to unterstand the difference and relationship between "data engineering", "data science" and "business intelligence".
By Thanh-Long N•
Oct 18, 2021
It's a very good introduction course about data engineering as it covers well all basic aspects and perspectives of the domain. The presentations are good though not very rich materials. It would be much better if there were more hands-on exercises (the existing ones are too basic)
By Daniel M•
Mar 24, 2022
Este curso es perfecto para la persona que quiere dar inicio a este tema. Honestamente es muy completo en cuanto a contenido se refiere y toma en cuenta la explicacion de multiples tecnologias, no solo las de IBM. Estoy super motivado de seguir con esta serie de cursos.
By Ivan L•
Mar 21, 2022
This course is really great for peoples, who wants to learn a foundations of data engeeniring. But it would be great, if for every topic of the course were also aviable some additional training materials like a presentations with general informations etc.
By Guilherme M•
Mar 14, 2022
The course content is simply fantastic, plus all the content is presented in a very organized and straightforward way. The participation of experts was crucial to have a very realistic idea of the market and what must be done to become a Data Engineer.
By Estifanos B M•
Oct 28, 2021
A simple yet a foundational introduction to Data and how you can maipulate it. I would say anyone with the interest of pursuing data related career takes this course as it explains the basic surrounding of data.
By Irena H•
Apr 25, 2022
This course gave me a clear image of what data engineering is, also, u don't have to have advanced level of english to get all topics right, i understood everyting on my intermediate level.
Many thanks!
By Marlon F•
Mar 26, 2022
