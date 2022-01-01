University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: CSS, Computer Programming, HTML and CSS, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Javascript, Javascript Syntax, Network Security, Programming Principles, Responsive Web Design, Web, Web Design, Web Development, Web Development Tools
4.7
(32.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Back-End Web Development, Search Engine Optimization, Software Engineering Tools, Software Engineering, Web Development, Mathematical Optimization, Web Development Tools
4.5
(490 reviews)
Advanced · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
The State University of New York
Skills you'll gain: Software Engineering Tools, Computer Graphics, Web Design, Web Development, Web, Web Development Tools, Software Engineering, Computer Programming
3.3
(553 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Software Engineering Tools, Web Development, Back-End Web Development, Mysql, Data Management, Application Development, Wordpress, Databases, Front-End Web Development, Web Design, SQL, Computer Networking, Other Programming Languages, Software Engineering, Computer Programming, Web Development Tools, Statistical Programming
4.7
(34 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
WordPress is software that started as a blog publisher, but it has since evolved as a platform that supports multiple online entities. These include e-commerce stores, forums, galleries, membership sites, mailing lists, and more. It has been around since 2003. Users can install different themes to change the look of their WordPress sites, as well as make changes to the site's functions with plugins. The software is mobile-friendly, with apps for iOS, Android, WebOS, Windows Phone, and BlackBerry.
WordPress is popular with bloggers, so one of the first things you may consider doing after you learn the software is starting your own blog, either for personal or professional reasons. You can also use it to start your own website. If you're an entrepreneur who is ready to start your own business website or an e-commerce store, learning WordPress can be the first step toward those goals. Other types of sites you can create using the software include job boards, business directories, question-and-answer sites, portfolios, coupon sites, auction sites, podcast hosting sites, photography galleries, private sites for a limited audience, news sites, and much more.
Before you start to learn WordPress, you'll need to make sure you have good basic computer skills and experience. Typing skills can also be beneficial, and you'll want to be comfortable using the internet. For example, you'll need to know how to use a basic search engine, like Google. While some coding and programming skills could be helpful if you are an advanced WordPress user, the software generally handles all of that for you if you're a beginner. Depending on how you want to use WordPress, other skills and experience may be beneficial. For example, if you're starting a blog, a general knowledge of writing and editing or content creation can be helpful. If you are starting an e-commerce site, a background in sales or business may help.