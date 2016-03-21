About this Course

English

Skills you will gain

  • Web Design
  • Websites
  • Wordpress
  • Web Development
Instructors

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Module 1: Prepping Your Site

1 video (Total min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

Module 2: Starting to work with Wordpress

1 video (Total min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 3

Module 3: Add Media, Social Media and Launch

1 video (Total min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Module 4: Go Deeper with Further Customization

8 videos (Total 29 min)

