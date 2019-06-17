AS
Jul 10, 2020
This was a good experience and a good lesson for me .Which can be helpful in future thanks for giving a different way and perspective on websites.It was first time i felt websites are interesting
ZC
Aug 5, 2018
Great course and well presented. Easy to understand! Recommend to everyone who needs and wants to understand the basics of the web design. Thank you to professors.
By JD•
Jun 17, 2019
Glad I didn't pay for this. A quick video of what you are about to do then the rest is reading, links and assignments. Absolutely no video instructions, lectures or examples. Complete waste of time
By Łukasz P•
Oct 23, 2018
This course is a collection of some resources. It is not very consistent and does not provide enough understanding of a subject or resources and knowledge to setup a wordpress page, let alone create a whole website.
My impression is that more work could be put in to make it a good course. I'm glad I did not spend any $ on that.
By Brenda L•
Jun 1, 2019
There was very little actual teaching in this course. I thought the PDF Mood board project was a great exercise, but that was honestly the only portion of this course that helped me learn anything. There were no tutorials. The videos were brief intros and the "lessons" linked to various articles from elsewhere on the web and didn't really give any instruction. I feel like this course was a pretty big waste of time. I could not have built a website based on the content of this course and its materials. This was a disappointing offering from Coursera. I've honestly learned more from Google searches on various aspects of web design than from this targeted course.
By Cynthia E•
Jul 3, 2016
I have some html/css background. I listened to the first Module and then part of the second module. For a intro level course to get a site up and running using Word Press, I feel like it is missing some key information. As a non-beginner I am finding this course frustrating and not likely to continue. There are definitely better courses out there.
By Adriana R•
Mar 19, 2016
I was very disappointed because in order for me to move to the next module I have to pay to unlock some of the course materials. Coursera is changing. I understand that in order to maintain such a big structure is expensive; however it wasn't clear to me from the beginning that I have to pay to unlock the 2nd module courses.
By Yi W•
Apr 8, 2016
The content for teaching how to create website is nothing. The name should change to how to create a website with Wordpress. I found some videos on the internet help more than this course. However, some links and information are very useful.
By hemad j•
Oct 16, 2016
I was really happy to join this class, until I saw there was no video learning, everything is articles. I need something visual. I am sorry but this class is not helpful for me, I do thank you the teachers but please do remove me. Thanks.
By Lior S•
Oct 28, 2019
This is not a course, there is no teaching involved only links to wordpress articles. Really disappointing.
By Syed M B S•
Oct 18, 2019
The course is quite unsatisfactory. The guidelines are not adequate and it is quite hard to follow. Videos do not provide much guidance about the projects.
By Trupti S•
Mar 22, 2016
The title of this course is so inspirational that I actually ended up creating a website in a weened. Now I am using course material to enhance it.
By Arthur A M•
Jun 26, 2016
A little too simple of a course, but meets the expectations!
By komal•
May 30, 2016
Great Course but needs a little prior knowledge
By Gabe G•
Apr 20, 2016
I normally struggle to give poor reviews to free online content, but there are so many glaring fundamental issues with the presentation and content of this course, that it I feel it's important to warn people not to waste their time with this course in it's current form.
The mapping and planning lectures raise some good points, but the rest give only the most basic overview of the topic at hand, glossing over steps enough that you would probably learn just as much watching youtube, or looking around inside wordpress on your own. The delivery of the lectures needs a lot of work, with distracting, erratic pauses between words, and the sound frequently cutting out mid-word as they switch between slides. I found it difficult to make it through more than 15 minutes of content.
I gave more than 1 star because the links underneath the slides contain some valuable information, so if you can be bothered trawling through the slides you can gleam some knowledge there.
Hopefully the creators of the course take on board the many negative reviews and give a major overhaul to the course, to bring it in line with the quality of almost all other content on Coursera.
By Paul R B•
Apr 12, 2018
For the low cost this might be a good course for many who want some ideas about web site design. But the course description is misleading (you DO have to be somewhat proficient in Wordpress or another platform) so the idea that you can have no experience at this is simply false. Furthermore, there is no feedback or interaction at all with the course "instructors". You're simply reliant on your peers for feedback some of whom don't write in English well enough to comprehend. The organization of the course is a little twisted in that some of the videos (many of which aren't very well edit or written) are out of sequence since they deal with issues not yet relevant to the task at hand. One early assignment is simply "Create and submit a single homepage using your new domain url on either wordpress or another hosting space." with no instruction at all about how to do that (neither for creating the page nor submitting it). I'd find another route to learning this than this course.
By Lizzy v H•
Sep 2, 2018
Not clear to me that it's concerning working with Wordpress. Personally I hate Wordpress so I try hard to avoid working with it . So starting this course has been pointless for me and I'll quit it right away.
By Corinne M•
Mar 15, 2016
This course lacks a level of professionalism. The splicing of the videos is bad, and for me actual video of how t
By Messias U•
Mar 19, 2016
Learning how to create a website is by far the first skill for the new entrepreneur. I'm here for that.
By Majid B•
Feb 27, 2018
Perfect online course learning website
By Mina G•
Feb 21, 2017
The project is too unguided, you can set an example by creating a sample website throughout the course.
By Pia S•
Oct 18, 2016
too short and not very helpful for me, I was missing more details.
By Robert S•
Jun 5, 2019
It has great advices but it is very limited.
By Gavin H•
Mar 27, 2016
More basic than I was expecting
By Mert T•
May 13, 2019
It's not really Educational but more of "Tips and Tricks". It doesn't provide you any technical information. Plus assignment feedbacks are very weak.
By Shannon L•
Jan 23, 2017
I did not find this helpful for a complete beginner. I will try an alternative course!
By Keron S•
Jul 25, 2017
not challenging enough, not enough information about making a webpage