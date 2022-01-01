University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: CSS, Computer Programming, HTML and CSS, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Javascript, Javascript Syntax, Network Security, Programming Principles, Responsive Web Design, Web, Web Design, Web Development, Web Development Tools
4.7
(32.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Brand Management, Business Psychology, Change Management, Communication, Computer Programming, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Experience, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Problem Solving, Programming Principles, Research and Design, Sales, Social Media, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, User Experience, User Experience Design, User Research, Visual Design, Web, Web Design, Web Development, Website Wireframe
4.8
(33.2k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
California Institute of the Arts
Skills you'll gain: Business Psychology, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Interfaces, Java Annotation, Programming Principles, Research and Design, User Experience, User Experience Design, User Interface, User Research, Web, Web Design, Web Development
4.7
(6.1k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of London
Skills you'll gain: CSS, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Databases, Design and Product, Distributed Computing Architecture, Front-End Web Development, Full-Stack Web Development, HTML and CSS, Html, Human Computer Interaction, Javascript, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, NoSQL, Product Development, Programming Principles, Software Engineering, Theoretical Computer Science, Web, Web Design, Web Development
4.5
(7.3k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Back-End Web Development, Big Data, Brand Management, Business Analysis, Communication, Computer Networking, Customer Relationship Management, Customer Success, Data Analysis, Data Management, Digital Marketing, E-Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Financial Analysis, Leadership and Management, Market Analysis, Market Research, Marketing, Networking Hardware, Research and Design, Sales, Social Media, Strategy and Operations, Web Development
4.8
(359 reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Web Design is a profession involving planning, building out, and maintaining websites. The skills and disciplines involved with Web Design include Graphic Design, Interface Design, Coding, UX Design, Search Engine Optimization, and more. Web Designers may work in teams sharing the responsibilities of Web Design, or handle all responsibilities themselves.
It’s estimated that by the year 2040, 95 percent of purchases will be through e-commerce, putting Web Design in high demand. People who successfully learn Web Design are up to the important task of making sure a website is visually pleasing, easy to navigate, well-maintained, and accessible for a wide range of users.
As our reliance on the internet increases, job growth for Web Designers remains on the rise. According to learn.org, the role earns a median salary of $69,430 per year and is expected to grow by 13 percent through 2028.
With a host of transferable skills such as writing code, monitoring web traffic, and coordinating with team members, learners who explore Web Design can explore various opportunities. Some of them include Applications Developer, Game Developer, Multimedia Programmer, Multimedia Specialist, SEO Specialist, UX Designer, UX Researcher, and Web Content Manager.
Courses on Web Design offered through Coursera equip learners with knowledge on writing HTML5 and CSS3; creating interactive web experiences with JavaScript; the structure and functionality of the world-wide web; developing a working model for designing for businesses; incorporating text, sound, images, hyperlinks, plug-ins, and social media interactivity; and other topics.
Lessons on Web Design are taught by professors from major universities, such as University of Michigan, The State University of New York, Goldsmiths, University of London, and more. Learners can enjoy exploring Web Design with professors specializing in Interactive Media, Computing, Information, and other disciplines. Video lectures, readings, quizzes, hands-on projects, and other types of content delivery help learners build skills through online courses.
Before starting to learn about web design, you'll only need to have basic computer skills. Certain experiences, such as taking math classes and courses on logic and algorithms, can make it easier for you to learn web design or progress through the lessons. Learning about graphic design or experimenting with graphic design tools can help prepare you for working with visual elements and creating aesthetically pleasing layouts. Simply spending time online and paying attention to how different websites look and function can also prepare you to study web design.
People who are creative and computer savvy are well suited for roles in web design. A web designer needs to have an eye for detail and also be able to come up with creative and eye-pleasing concepts. A logical mind and sense of organization allow a web designer to produce an end product that's user-friendly and easy to navigate. People in this field are innovative and prepared to take artistic risks. They also have to be patient and willing to accept criticism from clients as well as website visitors. Freelance web designers will need to be self-motivated enough to consistently search for new clients.
Learning web design might be right for you if you’re interested in carving out a space for yourself on the internet or helping individuals or businesses do so. You might be a business owner who needs to create an online storefront, or perhaps you're an artist who simply wants to create a site that shows off your portfolio. Web design is an ideal hobby or career path for anyone who is passionate about engaging with online communities and doesn't mind spending lots of time in front of the computer screen.