Your essential tech interview preparation pack! Practice solving problems and honing the skills you need to succeed in a frontend coding interview.
Are you applying for frontend developer roles? Do you wish to test out your JavaScript knowledge? Do you love solving code challenges? If any of the above applies to you, JavaScript Interview Challenges should be your next Scrimba course! This bumper pack of challenges provides you with 30 code questions similar to those which are commonly used in technical interviews, plus solutions suggested by an industry professional. Through solving the challenges, you’ll practice strings and string methods, arrays and array methods, working with data and APIs, and “classic” interview challenges such as reversing a string, finding anagrams and, of course, Fizzbuzz! You’ll also hone your skills in writing and reading pseudo code, maximizing your use of built-in methods, performing effective code research, and using console.logs effectively to debug. With the suggested solutions on hand to help you to optimize your code and assist if you have difficulty, JavaScript Interview Challenges will give you the knowledge and experience you need to walk into your next tech interview with confidence! You won’t find yourself stuck during this course as teacher Treasure provides a solution to each challenge. If any of the questions catch you out, you can study the solutions and then try again. You can even use JavaScript Interview Challenges to practice solving problems out loud, a skill critical to success in interviews and your tech career! No plans to interview soon? You can also use this course to review and build your coding knowledge, brush up your skills if you’re feeling a little rusty, or even solve code problems for fun! This is your course, to use however you see fit. In summary, this is the ideal course for any JavaScript learner, whether they plan to interview soon, want to learn some handy code optimizations, or just love cracking code challenges.