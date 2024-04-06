This specialization equips you with a deep understanding of JavaScript fundamentals, asynchronous programming, and practical problem-solving skills. By the end, you will have the confidence to write sophisticated code and tackle challenging developer interviews.
Applied Learning Project
The projects range from building a basic passenger counter to crafting a Blackjack game and developing a mobile app with database integration, culminating in a Chrome extension for lead tracking. Learners will apply their JavaScript skills in varied real-world scenarios, harnessing the power of web and mobile development, game logic, and browser extension creation to provide practical solutions and engaging user experiences.