Become a JavaScript Developer Specialization
Become a JavaScript Developer Specialization

The Ultimate JavaScript Journey. Essentials, Deep Dive & Beyond

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Per Harald Borgen
Treasure Porth

Instructors: Per Harald Borgen

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Develop interactive and dynamic web applications using JavaScript

  • Integrate front-end applications with backend databases using Firebase, ensuring data is synchronized and persistent across user sessions.

  • Deploy a browser extensions for Chrome, equipping you with the ability to create tools that enhance browser functionality and improve user workflows.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

April 2024

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Learn JavaScript

Course 110 hours4.8 (60 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • The basics of the JavaScript programming language, like variables, data types, functions, loops, conditionals, and more.

  • How to use JavaScript to build real-world web apps

  • How to use professional software development tools for coding, collaboration, and deployment

Skills you'll gain

Category: Computer Programming
Category: javascript syntax
Category: Web Development
Category: JavaScript
Category: Front-End Web Development

JavaScript Deep Dive

Course 216 hours

What you'll learn

  • How the JavaScript programming language works, all the way from the basics to the advanced concepts

  • Basic computer science concepts like variables, data types, functions, conditionals, loops, and much more.

  • How to build real-world web apps using the JavaScript programming language

Skills you'll gain

Category: Computer Science
Category: Computer Programming
Category: Web Development
Category: JavaScript

JavaScript Interview Challenges

Course 32 hours4.5 (26 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • JavaScript

  • Tech interview practice

Skills you'll gain

Category: Computer Programming
Category: JavaScript (Programming Language)
Category: Web Development
Category: Front-End Engineering
Category: job interviews

Instructors

Per Harald Borgen
Scrimba
20 Courses40,386 learners

Offered by

Scrimba

