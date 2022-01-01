The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Angular is an open-source front-end framework for building single-page applications (SPAs) for the web. The creation of SPAs has become an important part of web development, as it harnesses reactive programming to deliver engaging and useful experiences for users without requiring them to load new pages or download apps. Familiar examples of SPAs include Gmail, Google Maps, Netflix, and Twitter, and many other websites that we use every day.
There is a difference between Angular and AngularJS, although they both serve the same purpose of making the creation of SPAs easy. AngularJS was developed first, and it is based on JavaScript. Subsequently, Angular - which began as Angular 2.0 - was developed using TypeScript, an object-oriented programming language that adds new functionalities suited for application-scale development to JavaScript. In particular, TypeScript’s static typing feature reduces potential for scripting errors, and the ability to use modular components further makes TypeScript (and Angular) fast and efficient.
A background in Angular is becoming increasingly important for a career as a web developer. As more and more companies seek to build sophisticated single-page applications to deliver their content instead of relying on conventional web pages or standalone apps, the ability to quickly create unique, attractive SPAs in Angular is an increasingly valuable skill.
Web development is also one of the most accessible careers in the fast-growing field of computer science. As the web continues to grow, websites are always in demand, and you can become a web developer with as little as a high school diploma - and, typically additional self-directed learning through online courses. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, web developers earned a median annual salary of $73,760, and jobs in this field are expected to grow much faster than in other areas of the economy.
Yes! Learning about computer science is very popular on Coursera, and you can take individual courses as well as Specializations spanning multiple courses in web development as well as courses in Angular specifically. With Coursera, you can learn from top-ranked universities around the world, including Johns Hopkins University, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Universidad Austral. And, since you can view and complete course material on a flexible schedule, learning about Angular on Coursera can fit within your existing work, school, or family life.
Before starting to learn Angular, it would help you to already have skills or experience in Microsoft's TypeScript language as it is the dominant language for Angular. TypeScript is an object-oriented programming language known for its use in the development of large applications. Learning TypeScript would help you to more fully comprehend Angular, as TypeScript offers interface, static typing, and support for modules, all key ingredients in Angular. Having some knowledge of command-line interface (CLI) may also help you to find learning Angular more easy to grasp, as CLI helps to serve angular applications in project building and more accessible testing methods.
Learning Angular may be right for you if you want to work with the new, fast version of an older programming language. Angular is a major version upgrade to Angular JS that is easier to develop with due to its modular design components. It's faster than Angular JS, and it's based in TypeScript, rather than JavaScript. There are some similarities between the two frameworks in front-end uses on open source platforms.
The kind of people best suited for roles in working with Angular are programmers who have a vast knowledge of HTML, CSS, Java, and working in Agile environments. These software specialists are usually well-versed in software architecture and web design optimization, have the ability to elevate user experiences, and often have practical experience in managing automated testing and continuous integration. To work in the new fast Angular means that these people may also be able to use their insights as seasoned computer scientists who can successfully execute Angular projects in key ways.
Typical career paths for someone in Angular might include work experience in roles like web software specialist, app developer, UI or UX developer, TypeScript developer, and front-end developer. From these roles, a person would likely learn how to work with Angular. Using this knowledge then may help you possibly advance into more lucrative work as a senior software developer in financial institutions, tech companies, marketing consultancies, and software companies. Developers with a strong Angular background are generally in high demand by companies to work on their Web and network projects.