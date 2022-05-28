About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Quantum Mechanics for Engineers Specialization
Intermediate Level

Undergraduate-level calculus, differential equations and linear algebra

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Specify the quantum states of the electron in a hydrogen atom.

  • Describe spin states quantum mechanically.

  • Solve eigenvalue equations of angular momentum operators.

  • Add general angular momenta.

Skills you will gain

  • angular momentum
  • Quantum Mechanics
  • hydrogen atom
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Orbital Angular Momentum and Hydrogen Atom

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Rotation and Angular Momentum

Week 3

5 hours to complete

General Theory of Angular Momentum

About the Quantum Mechanics for Engineers Specialization

Quantum Mechanics for Engineers

