No prior experience required.
System Issues in Cloud Computing Specialization
Acquire Deep Knowledge in Cloud Technologies. Through in-depth presentations and hands-on projects for each layer of the full stack of Cloud technologies, learners acquire the necessary skill-set to work in engineering teams of Cloud providers.
Applied Learning Project
Each of the four courses has a capstone project that builds on the hands-on workshops associated with the lectures for that course. For e.g., in the SDN course, the learners are expected to design, implement, and thoroughly test a software defined network (SDN) for a distributed server to cater to a variety of services, from regular HTTP web pages to real-time applications such as sensor streaming and video players.
Software Defined Networking
This course provides an introduction to data center networking technologies, more specifically software-defined networking. It covers the history behind SDN, description of networks in data-centers, a concrete data-center network architecture (Microsoft VL2), and traffic engineering.
Cloud Systems Software
This course provides an introduction to programming frameworks and their implementation issues in the Cloud. It explains multiple topics, including: scalable distributed data stores, resource management (for supporting multi-tenancy and elasticity) and virtualization techniques. Optionally, the student will also be guided in the implementation of a basic version of the distributed runtime system for the Map-Reduce programming framework
Cloud Applications
This course provides an introduction to the development and support for Cloud-native applications, more specifically it delves into best practices of developing applications; migrating on premise applications to the cloud; the basic building blocks and properties expected from Cloud applications. The course also provide highlights of some novel cloud applications, including geo-distributed computations.
Network Function Virtualization
This course covers Network Function Virtualization from the perspective of a systems engineer.
Georgia Institute of Technology
The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology.
