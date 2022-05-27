About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Quantum Mechanics for Engineers Specialization
Intermediate Level

Undergraduate-level calculus, differential equations and linear algebra

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Distinguish non-degenerate and degenerate cases and use appropriate methods.

  • Perform calculations using the time-independent perturbation theory.

  • Describe absorption and stimulated emission processes.

  • Obtain approximate solutions using the variational method.

Skills you will gain

  • Energy
  • Energy Level
  • Perturbation Theory
  • Quantum Mechanics
Course 3 of 3 in the
Quantum Mechanics for Engineers Specialization
Intermediate Level

Undergraduate-level calculus, differential equations and linear algebra

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Time-independent Perturbation Theory

Week 2

Time-dependent Perturbation Theory

Week 3

Other Approximation Methods

