Thriving organizations strive for equity at all levels. Dynamic global DEI initiatives strengthen connectivity within individual teams and foster cross-cultural collaboration and mutual understanding while encouraging the inclusion of employees from all regions. Broader global relations aside, there also exist country-specific ethnic dynamics that make DEI a critical conversation. Global dynamics present a possible risk (and opportunity) for organizations. In this course, we will focus on how successful DEI initiatives advance business goals, the historical context for DEI work, and definitions of several key terms and concepts. In addition, we will wrap up the importance of creating, leading, implementing and measuring the success of DEI initiatives in the workplace
This course is part of the Global Perspectives of DEI in the Workplace Specialization
No prior background is necessary. Just a desire to learn. However, it is recommended to have completed 'Their' Word and How You Define It.
Investigate practical methods for integrating DEI in the workplace.
Assess how transformational leadership is enacted for DEI in a multifaceted and challenging global atmosphere.
Recognizing and address bias in recruiting and retaining diverse talent
Determine how to be an ally or an accomplice in the workplace while growing and enhancing employee/business resource groups and affinity groups
- inclusion
- Self-Reflection
- diversity
- Equity
- Leadership
