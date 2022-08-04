About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Global Perspectives of DEI in the Workplace Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior background is necessary. Just a desire to learn. However, it is recommended to have completed 'Their' Word and How You Define It.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Investigate practical methods for integrating DEI in the workplace.

  • Assess how transformational leadership is enacted for DEI in a multifaceted and challenging global atmosphere.

  • Recognizing and address bias in recruiting and retaining diverse talent

  • Determine how to be an ally or an accomplice in the workplace while growing and enhancing employee/business resource groups and affinity groups

Skills you will gain

  • inclusion
  • Self-Reflection
  • diversity
  • Equity
  • Leadership
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Moving Beyond Yourself to Accept Others

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Inclusive Recruiting Measures

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Why Do They Leave?

4 hours to complete
3 readings
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Do DEI Training and Workshops Work?

4 hours to complete
5 readings

About the Global Perspectives of DEI in the Workplace Specialization

Global Perspectives of DEI in the Workplace

