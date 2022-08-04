About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Global Perspectives of DEI in the Workplace Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior background is necessary. Just a desire to learn. However, it is recommended to have completed Your World and What Shapes It.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Develop an understanding of tangible ways society can create inclusive spaces

  • Apply issues of social justice across local and global contexts.

  • Critically examine and reflect on your identity, background, and experiences and their impact on relationships between you and your environment.

  • Analyze a contemporary global issue from a multidisciplinary perspective.

Skills you will gain

  • Self-Reflection
  • Feminism
  • neurodiversity
  • Intersectionality
  • anti-racism
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Moving Beyond Yourself to Accept Others

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

What Supporting Women Really Means

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Being Black in The World

5 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Understanding the Intricacies of GLBTQ+

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz

