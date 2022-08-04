Thriving organizations strive for equity at all levels. Dynamic global DEI initiatives strengthen connectivity within individual teams and foster cross-cultural collaboration and mutual understanding while encouraging the inclusion of employees from all regions. Broader global relations aside, there also exist country-specific ethnic dynamics that make DEI a critical conversation. Global dynamics present a possible risk (and opportunity) for organizations. In this course, we will develop a more profound knowledge and understanding of diverse groups by hearing actual accounts from various marginalized populations and adopting an approach of first looking inward, then confronting ignorances, biases, and stereotypes of marginalized populations, and ending each lesson with a personal reflection.
This course is part of the Global Perspectives of DEI in the Workplace Specialization
About this Course
No prior background is necessary. Just a desire to learn. However, it is recommended to have completed Your World and What Shapes It.
What you will learn
Develop an understanding of tangible ways society can create inclusive spaces
Apply issues of social justice across local and global contexts.
Critically examine and reflect on your identity, background, and experiences and their impact on relationships between you and your environment.
Analyze a contemporary global issue from a multidisciplinary perspective.
Skills you will gain
- Self-Reflection
- Feminism
- neurodiversity
- Intersectionality
- anti-racism
No prior background is necessary. Just a desire to learn. However, it is recommended to have completed Your World and What Shapes It.
Offered by
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Moving Beyond Yourself to Accept Others
What Supporting Women Really Means
Being Black in The World
Understanding the Intricacies of GLBTQ+
About the Global Perspectives of DEI in the Workplace Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
What is the refund policy?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.