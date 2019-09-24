About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Offered by

University of Cape Town

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Starting to write: Understanding definitions of identity

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 59 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Developing an argument: shifting identities

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 51 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Supporting the argument: situating identity within culture

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 62 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Starting to finish: writing the first draft

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

