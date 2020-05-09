Z
Oct 31, 2020
I'm very greatful to finish this course and I would like to thank Coursera for giving me an opportunity to enroll .I would like to thank the lectures and professors from the University of Cape Town.
QA
May 6, 2022
I think this course is good and interesting, especially for someone who wants to improve academic writing skills and do not know how to do it. Then, it is also suitable for beginner writer.
By Megha N•
May 8, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. The concepts have been discussed with such detail. This course is a must for all those who want to pursue academic writing.
By Iwan P•
Jun 13, 2019
It is a good course for those who want to know better how to qualify his/her skills to write essay for academic approach
By RUTH W•
May 31, 2018
it was very helpful with my writing skills my essay marks improved as I was able to apply what I learnt from the mooc
By Zinhle F M•
Nov 1, 2020
I'm very greatful to finish this course and I would like to thank Coursera for giving me an opportunity to enroll .I would like to thank the lectures and professors from the University of Cape Town.
By axelle p•
Sep 4, 2018
The Corsera program really help me to acquire new skills for essay writing and to develop a sense of responsibility and regularity in my work. Thank you Corsera :)
By GAIJINLUNG P•
Jan 2, 2020
one of the best online course ever..thank you university of Cape Town
By Hanif S•
Oct 23, 2020
A well-thought course that imparts the necessary skills in academic writing. While it is extremely useful to those who are new to academic writing, it is also a good refresher to anyone who has experience. The course also incorporates critical thinking skills as it looks into the main theme of identity and mobility. Assignments are also manageable and allow participants to dive into writing a proper essay. Highly recommend this course.
By Rosilin D S S•
Sep 14, 2020
I am grateful for the course offer, it helped me learn how to write my essay systematically. And the course had lot of flexibility to complete my work in my own time that was great. And both the instructors were exellent in helping us understand the procedures of writing step by step. Over all i am happy and feel confident to write my essay now. Thanks a lot
By Qarina S A•
May 7, 2022
I think this course is good and interesting, especially for someone who wants to improve academic writing skills and do not know how to do it. Then, it is also suitable for beginner writer.
By maritza252001•
May 21, 2022
Besides learning how to write an essay, this course gave me a chance to reflect on the effects of having different identities and how identities are viewed across the world. Thank you.
By Leonardo M V S•
Oct 13, 2019
Excellent course! I have learned useful resources for my writings and academic projects. Thank you very much University of Cape Town!
By daniel•
Feb 25, 2022
It is very important course that i need to further course to improve my essay writing and I appercate all leacture
By Kabelo P M•
May 23, 2020
Great course. I am very confident with dealing with Academic literacy and writing in Academia going forward
By Monica M•
Oct 24, 2021
This is an awesome course for people to take. This course can improve anybody's writing skills a lot.
By Pawar S•
Oct 17, 2020
this course was amazing for a beginner like me as it explained me the importance of academic writting
By Shivani R•
Aug 7, 2020
I absolutely loved the course. Please try to add more such courses. Looking forward to it.
By Meghna .•
Jan 29, 2019
Its a really beneficial course for those who are aspiring to be a writer in future.
By Mehdi Z•
May 5, 2021
I really learnt a lot from this course. Hopefully a lot of people will try it out.
By alpha A•
May 11, 2020
i throughoutly enjoyed this course... thank you to everyone who made it possible
By Sonwabo M•
Jun 30, 2021
well explaining lectures and they have thought me an effective reading skills.
By Tumelo T•
Jun 8, 2021
This course has really helped me to improve my academic essay writing skills.
By Sholo P•
May 21, 2020
Greatly put together and well presented. Very happy with it. Relevant for me.
By Shraddha R•
Aug 5, 2020
This course gave me an insight on how to go about writing an Academic Essay.
By Brandon M•
Jul 14, 2019
It's a real life saver that's sure to ramp up prospects of employment
By Flora G•
Jul 18, 2020
A very in detail course upon how to write an academic essay.