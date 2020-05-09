Chevron Left
Back to Writing your World: Finding yourself in the academic space

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Writing your World: Finding yourself in the academic space by University of Cape Town

4.7
stars
175 ratings
47 reviews

About the Course

Throughout the world, writing serves to express, record and even create meaningful moments. In academic spaces, writing becomes the bridge between ourselves and the world of ideas. In this course, we provide practical insights into how to write an academic essay. We show you how to develop the academic skills needed to be a competent academic writer. You will have an opportunity to engage with texts written by academics, and to see how some of the ideas in these texts are used by students in constructing an academic essay. We address some of the challenges these students face with respect to academic writing and offer you the opportunity to practice and to develop your own writing style. For this course, we centre our lessons around a specific topic - the concept of identity, since it forms such an important feature of how we locate ourselves in an ever-changing global world. In other words, this course teaches academic writing skills through getting you to write and reflect on your understanding of identity. So if you are thinking about studying at a tertiary institution, or if you just want to brush up on your academic essay writing skills, this course is for you!...

Top reviews

Z

Oct 31, 2020

I'm very greatful to finish this course and I would like to thank Coursera for giving me an opportunity to enroll .I would like to thank the lectures and professors from the University of Cape Town.

QA

May 6, 2022

I think this course is good and interesting, especially for someone who wants to improve academic writing skills and do not know how to do it. Then, it is also suitable for beginner writer.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 48 Reviews for Writing your World: Finding yourself in the academic space

By Megha N

May 8, 2020

I really enjoyed this course. The concepts have been discussed with such detail. This course is a must for all those who want to pursue academic writing.

By Iwan P

Jun 13, 2019

It is a good course for those who want to know better how to qualify his/her skills to write essay for academic approach

By RUTH W

May 31, 2018

it was very helpful with my writing skills my essay marks improved as I was able to apply what I learnt from the mooc

By Zinhle F M

Nov 1, 2020

I'm very greatful to finish this course and I would like to thank Coursera for giving me an opportunity to enroll .I would like to thank the lectures and professors from the University of Cape Town.

By axelle p

Sep 4, 2018

The Corsera program really help me to acquire new skills for essay writing and to develop a sense of responsibility and regularity in my work. Thank you Corsera :)

By GAIJINLUNG P

Jan 2, 2020

one of the best online course ever..thank you university of Cape Town

By Hanif S

Oct 23, 2020

A well-thought course that imparts the necessary skills in academic writing. While it is extremely useful to those who are new to academic writing, it is also a good refresher to anyone who has experience. The course also incorporates critical thinking skills as it looks into the main theme of identity and mobility. Assignments are also manageable and allow participants to dive into writing a proper essay. Highly recommend this course.

By Rosilin D S S

Sep 14, 2020

I am grateful for the course offer, it helped me learn how to write my essay systematically. And the course had lot of flexibility to complete my work in my own time that was great. And both the instructors were exellent in helping us understand the procedures of writing step by step. Over all i am happy and feel confident to write my essay now. Thanks a lot

By Qarina S A

May 7, 2022

I think this course is good and interesting, especially for someone who wants to improve academic writing skills and do not know how to do it. Then, it is also suitable for beginner writer.

By maritza252001

May 21, 2022

Besides learning how to write an essay, this course gave me a chance to reflect on the effects of having different identities and how identities are viewed across the world. Thank you.

By Leonardo M V S

Oct 13, 2019

Excellent course! I have learned useful resources for my writings and academic projects. Thank you very much University of Cape Town!

By daniel

Feb 25, 2022

It is very important course that i need to further course to improve my essay writing and I appercate all leacture

By Kabelo P M

May 23, 2020

Great course. I am very confident with dealing with Academic literacy and writing in Academia going forward

By Monica M

Oct 24, 2021

This is an awesome course for people to take. This course can improve anybody's writing skills a lot.

By Pawar S

Oct 17, 2020

this course was amazing for a beginner like me as it explained me the importance of academic writting

By Shivani R

Aug 7, 2020

I absolutely loved the course. Please try to add more such courses. Looking forward to it.

By Meghna .

Jan 29, 2019

Its a really beneficial course for those who are aspiring to be a writer in future.

By Mehdi Z

May 5, 2021

I really learnt a lot from this course. Hopefully a lot of people will try it out.

By alpha A

May 11, 2020

i throughoutly enjoyed this course... thank you to everyone who made it possible

By Sonwabo M

Jun 30, 2021

well explaining lectures and they have thought me an effective reading skills.

By Tumelo T

Jun 8, 2021

This course has really helped me to improve my academic essay writing skills.

By Sholo P

May 21, 2020

Greatly put together and well presented. Very happy with it. Relevant for me.

By Shraddha R

Aug 5, 2020

This course gave me an insight on how to go about writing an Academic Essay.

By Brandon M

Jul 14, 2019

It's a real life saver that's sure to ramp up prospects of employment

By Flora G

Jul 18, 2020

A very in detail course upon how to write an academic essay.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder