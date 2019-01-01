Profile

Gideon Nomdo

Lecturer

    Gideon Nomdo is an academic in the Centre for Higher Education Development at the University of Cape Town (UCT). As an academic development practitioner, issues of social redress and promoting student access are high on his agenda. He views his teaching and facilitating roles from the perspective of ‘educating for positive and transformative change’ at both the personal and social levels. He has specialised in Sociology and Education, and teaches academic literacy. He is the UCT Academic Coordinator for the Mellon-Mays Undergraduate Fellowship Programme (MMUF), which offers academic mentoring support to students who wish to pursue PhDs and take up positions in the academy. His current research interests are in the areas of student development, identity transformation and equity.

    Writing your World: Finding yourself in the academic space

