Yunnan, abbreviated as Yun and called Dian for short, is a multi-ethnic province which has historically been situated in the southwest frontier of China. Over time, the ethnic minorities evolved into splendid cultures, each with their own unique social life, religious beliefs and customs. The course is taught in English and provides an introduction to 25 ethnic minorities in Yunnan Province, namely the Yi, Bai, Hani, Dai, Zhuang, Miao, Hui, Lisu, Lahu, Wa, Naxi, Yao, Jingpo, Tibetan, Bulang, Buyi, Achang, Pumi, Mongolian, Nu, Jinuo, De'ang, Shui, Man and Dulong nationalities. By participating in this course, you will gain fascinating insights into the culture of each ethnic group as we look in turn together at their geographical location, population distribution, language, costumes and diet, festivals and holidays, religious beliefs, literature and art, etc. This course aims to improve your English and bring these amazing people groups in Yunnan Province to life. we are sure you will thoroughly enjoy this course.
English listening / speaking / reading / writing / translation skills at junior / intermediate / advanced level.
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai Jiao Tong University, a leading research university located in Shanghai, China, has been regarded as the fastest developing university in the country for the last decade. With special strengths in engineering, science, medicine and business, it now offers a comprehensive range of disciplines in 27 schools with more than 41,000 enrolled students from more than one hundred countries.
unit 1 Ethnic groups in the upper reaches of Nujiang River
In Unit One, you are going to learn the cultural aspects such as the geographical location, population distribution, language, costumes and diet, festivals and holidays, religious beliefs, literature and art of three ethnic groups in the upper reaches of Nujiang River: Nu Nationality, Dulong Nationality and Lisu Nationality. At the end of the unit, there will be a test and two questions for discussion.
Ethnic groups in the lower reaches of Nujiang River
In Unit Two, you are going to learn the cultural aspects such as the geographical location, population distribution, language, costumes and diet, festivals and holidays, religious beliefs, literature and art of three ethnic groups in the lower reaches of Nujiang River: Deang Nationality, Jingpo Nationality and Achang Nationality. At the end of the unit, there will be a test and two questions for discussion.
Ethnic groups in the region of Three Parallel Rivers
In Unit Three, you are going to learn the cultural aspects such as the geographical location, population distribution, language, costumes and diet, festivals and holidays, religious beliefs, literature and art of three ethnic groups in the region of Three Parallel Rivers: Tibetan Nationality, Naxi Nationality and Pumi Nationality. At the end of the unit, there will be a test and two questions for discussion.
Ethnic groups in Lancang River Basin （I）
In Unit Four, you are going to learn the cultural aspects such as the geographical location, population distribution, language, costumes and diet, festivals and holidays, religious beliefs, literature and art of three ethnic groups in Lancang River Basin: Dai Nationality, Hani Nationality and Lahu Nationality. At the end of the unit, there will be a test and two questions for discussion.
