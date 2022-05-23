About this Course

Intermediate Level

English listening / speaking / reading / writing / translation skills at junior / intermediate / advanced level.

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

unit 1 Ethnic groups in the upper reaches of Nujiang River

Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Ethnic groups in the lower reaches of Nujiang River

Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Ethnic groups in the region of Three Parallel Rivers

Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Ethnic groups in Lancang River Basin （I）

