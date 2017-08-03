About this Course

20,813 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Nanjing University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(1,669 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Essentials of Chinese Confucian Thought

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Essentials of Chinese Painting

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Essentials of Chinese Music

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Essentials of Chinese Costume

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 19 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CHINESE CULTURE AND CONTEMPORARY CHINA

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder