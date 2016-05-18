About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

An Introduction to the Beauty of Kunqu Opera

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

The Beauty of Kunqu Music

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Art of Kunqu Performance: the Male Role-Types

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 85 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

The Art of Kunqu Performance: the Female Role-Type

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 95 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE BEAUTY OF KUNQU OPERA

Frequently Asked Questions

