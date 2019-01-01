Profile

    Professor Emerita of Anthropology, California State University, E.B., Hayward, California.
    Prof. Li has an M.A. degree (1955) Anthropology of Music, Northwestern University Evanston, Illinois; a Ph.D. degree in Anthropology University of California, Berkeley (1974); a Professor of Anthropology and East Asian Studies at California State University, East Bay, Hayward, California,1973-2003; and she is a visiting professor University of California, Berkeley 2006 & 2008. She has done extensive research in social-cultural Anthropology,and translations in Kunqu musical drama. Most recent publication is an article “From Page to Stage: Exploring Some Mysteries of Kunqu Music and Its Melodic Characteristics in CHINOPERL, Journal of Chinese Oral and Performing Literature, 2013".
    李林德教授是加州州立大學東灣海沃分校 人類學系榮休教授，美國西北大學 音樂人類學碩士（1955），加州大學柏克萊分校 人類學博士（1974）。歷任加州州立大學東灣海沃分校 人類學及東亞研究學系教授（1973-2003），以及加州大學柏克萊分校 訪問教授（2006 & 2008）。李博士歷年來從事多項有關社會文化人類學的研究， 以及崑曲劇作的翻譯。近期著作包括刊登在2013 CHINOPERL（中國演唱文藝學會期刊）的崑曲音樂論文 “From Page to Stage: Exploring Some Mysteries of Kunqu Music and Its Melodic Characteristics”。

    The Beauty of Kunqu Opera

