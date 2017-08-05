LH
May 2, 2020
After taking this course, i start to know how to appreciate Kunqu. Now i love Kunqu very much. Hope that more people can learn how to appreciate the beauty of Kunqu through this amazing course.
IS
Jun 9, 2019
Great Course. Went and saw the Jade Hairpin in D.C. the day after I completed this course. It was a nice desert now able to understand and witness what the professor's had described.
By 素 黫•
Aug 5, 2017
I highly admired this course. Although I am Chinese, I am not that sure I would like Kunqu Opera at the beginning. At first, I learn this is because my teacher's command, but I have to say, there are so many things that surprised me that I never know that when Modern and Kunqu Opera combined together create that kind of beauty. So Chinese style, and so attractive. All those little details are matter. The arrangement of the lessons are reasonable. After understanding Kunqu, the combination is like a miracle. I love it so much.
By Xinyue Z•
Jun 8, 2017
The overall structure is fine. But it would be better if the answers and, if any, explanation for quiz are available.
By Angelina W•
Nov 26, 2016
Beautiful lectures, especially the demonstrations. The subtitles are well scripted; I'm very thankful for that.
By Qixiu F•
Jun 5, 2017
十分受教！一定会推荐给其他同学的！
By 439428155@qq.com•
Aug 28, 2017
很通俗易懂，也很有趣味性。
By Ronja J•
Jun 17, 2016
Obviously, the specifics of an ancient Chinese opera are not for everyone, but if you are into China and/or Classical Music, there is much to learn here. Many of the lectures are given by (former) performers which guide you through a scene or aria, explaining as they go along. I for one enjoyed the insight into this unique way of storytelling.
By Nikita N•
Oct 10, 2016
Absolutely loved this course! I'm so glad I signed up for this one. It's made me so much more aware of the gorgeousness of Chinese culture. The videos are a delight to watch! Prof. Kenneth Hsien-yung Pai's articulate lectures really draw you in even if you do not understand the language.
By susana m c•
Aug 14, 2020
I have learned the beauty of this unknown, delicate & abstract KUNQU OPERA. I want to learn more and travel to China to enjoy KUNQU OPERA in direct!!!! With the calligraphy of Ms. Tong Yang-Tze in the stagecraft!!! ... lovely course!!!!
congrats!!!!! and thank you :)
By 吕晓婧•
Oct 9, 2016
这门课程详细的讲述了昆曲中每种角色的特征，并且展示了每种角色的魅力，请到了每个行当中卓越的老师，非常有趣，让我这个本来对昆曲、对戏曲没什么兴趣的人也体会到了昆曲的美妙之处，听来自各个行当的老师讲课的时候，他们还会现场唱一段，我最喜欢的就是看老师们现场演绎经典的剧目，妙趣横生，精彩纷呈，让我觉得昆曲真的是老祖宗留下来的非常美好的东西。还能看到各个行当的老师为了传承、发扬昆曲和昆曲精神所作出的不断地努力，为了融合现代的元素，吸引更多的年轻观众喜欢、甚至热爱昆曲所进行的不断改进，向这些老师和为昆曲发展做出贡献的学者致敬。
By Daniel C•
Jul 19, 2017
Eye opening and enlightening. I enjoyed the course while it is also instrumental to my academic advancement. Kunqu Opera certainly deserves more recognition and appreciation. This course is a meaningful orientation on the subject.
By Lee S H•
May 3, 2020
By ian s•
Jun 10, 2019
By Karolina P•
Feb 2, 2022
This course had many different instructors from professors of humanities to retired experts of Kunqu performance (I would say treasures who had a wealth of knowledge.
By gülşen s•
Feb 23, 2021
Amazing course amazing art. Breathtaking beauty of Kunqu. Lovely lecturers. Maybe it should add more videos or performans. It provide better and easy understanding.
By 桑伟丽•
Dec 20, 2016
非常非常有实用性的课程，我本身也是艺术类的从业者，以前对昆曲就是好奇，但是一无所知。这次昆曲的学习打开了一扇新的大门，看到了戏曲艺术的闪光，非常值得传承的艺术瑰宝，看到老一代艺术家在课堂上努力的展示自己的专业非常的感动，强过无数坐而论道的伪君子无数倍啊 ，值得推荐，老师很棒!课程内容很丰富，很庆幸我赖道科这个课程中！
By Nicolas C•
Dec 9, 2020
Amazing experience! I Loved Chinese culture before but now, it took me to another world. Thank you for this beautiful course!
By Rebecca G•
May 2, 2016
Interesting subject. Very important to learn about culture and history, especially if different from one's own.
By Liu Q•
Sep 28, 2016
昆曲之美这堂课由白先勇先生和各位昆曲名家亲自授课，内容丰富、生动，让我这样以前从来没有接触过昆曲的人对昆曲产生了极大的兴趣，希望在不久的将来有机会现场看看昆曲演出、听听名家名段，然后再回来重新听一遍昆曲之美的课程。
By Toni H•
Jun 23, 2020
Easy to understand introduction to the art form of Kunqu Opera. I loved my experience in this course!
By Emma B•
Feb 6, 2017
very thorough examination of the beauty of Kunqu opera, a real eye-opener! very interesting lectures!
By Andrew J K•
Mar 27, 2022
Fun course. I learned quite a bit about the aesthetics of an art with which I was unfamiliar.
By Amber S•
Sep 27, 2019
Many interesting demonstrations. Definitely recommend this to people who love Kunqu Opera!
By 牛生莉•
Feb 18, 2017
课程设计很好，每个视频都在10分钟左右，不觉疲劳，有一种意犹未尽的感觉。介绍了昆曲中的入门知识，各位老师有深深的人格魅力，为自己的事业奉献，尤其侯少奎老师让人印象深刻。