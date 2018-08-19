About this Course

3,347 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

MODULE 00: A Critical Cultural History of China - Introduction

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

MODULE 01: Attack on Shamanism

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 108 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

MODULE 02: The Emergence of Self-Cultivation Practice

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 77 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

MODULE 03: The Philosophical Preparation of Political Unity

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 87 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTELLECTUAL CHANGE IN EARLY CHINA: WARRING STATES AND HAN

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder