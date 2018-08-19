This sequence of four courses will propose a multi-disciplinary approach to the study of Chinese cultural history conceived of as a succession of modes of rationality (philosophical, bureaucratic, and economic). The focus will be on the moments of paradigm shift from one mode of rationality to another. For each of these moments, cultural facts and artifacts—thought, literature, ritual—will be examined in relationship to changing social, political, and economic systems.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
MODULE 00: A Critical Cultural History of China - Introduction
This module introduces the key concepts that will be used throughout the course and the basic outlines of Chinese cultural history, starting with the Warring States (481-256 BCE).
MODULE 01: Attack on Shamanism
This module explains why the intellectual elite attacked traditional religious practices like divination and shamanism.
MODULE 02: The Emergence of Self-Cultivation Practice
This module presents two forms of self-cultivation—Confucian and Daoist—that emerged during the Warring States.
MODULE 03: The Philosophical Preparation of Political Unity
We are going to learn about the meaning of “transcendence” as seen in the sacrifice to Heaven of the “Son of Heaven” (the king and later the emperor) and in the new cosmology of the Dao (Way) and Qi (vital energy).
Reviews
Interesting and thought provoking. Would have given 5 stars if there was extra reading provided or recommended beyond the volume used which is too expensive to buy in the UK
Good presentation on the intellectual thinking, thank you !
Thank you so much Prof Lagerwey and Coursera. All my gratitude for this brilliant journey.
Brilliant course. Strongly recommended to anyone who teaches and studies ancient China.
