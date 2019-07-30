This sequence of four courses will propose a multi-disciplinary approach to the study of Chinese cultural history conceived of as a succession of modes of rationality (philosophical, bureaucratic, and economic). The focus will be on the moments of paradigm shift from one mode of rationality to another. For each of these moments, cultural facts and artifacts—thought, literature, ritual—will be examined in relationship to changing social, political, and economic systems.
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Module 13 Modern China
This module presents what is unique to the Song dynasty: why it can be called “modern”; how the Three Teachings were transformed and interiorization and rationalization reached new heights; how both Buddhism and Daoism, while continuing to criticize popular religion, also learned to cooperate with it.
Module 14 State Religion
This module is about how the state, relying on the Confucian classics, controlled religion and also supported it; how the Northern Song dynasty heavily favoured Daoism, and how this allowed the deification of its ancestors not only but even of the ruling emperor.
Module 15 Local Society
This module shows Chinese religion at the village level, how each of the four religions has its own niche, and how the earth god was at the center of the village in the Song period.
Module 16 Daoism in the Song and Jin
This module explains how Heavenly Master Daoism came to the fore and became a collaborator with popular religion; why this meant an increased focus on exorcism; how Daoist self-cultivation became radically dualist.
Reviews
Comprehensive analysis of religion's influence on Chinese government. It would be helpful if you understand Mandarin Chinese before taking this course.
pretty good comprehensive course. Too many quizzes
loved this course! definitely worth looking into if you would like to know more about the different religions and practices in ancient China.
Thoroughly enjoyed the course! This course has introduced me to so many new reading materials. Thank you.
