This sequence of four courses will propose a multi-disciplinary approach to the study of Chinese cultural history conceived of as a succession of modes of rationality (philosophical, bureaucratic, and economic). The focus will be on the moments of paradigm shift from one mode of rationality to another. For each of these moments, cultural facts and artifacts—thought, literature, ritual—will be examined in relationship to changing social, political, and economic systems.
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Module 21 Religion and Modernity
This module explains how science, the market, and the nation became the new structuring values of the intellectual elite in the 20th century and how this led to the destruction of traditional religions; how these religions resisted and incorporated the new values.
Module 22 Economics
This module introduces how the traditional Chinese vision of the role of government militated against the development of market-based economics, how the science of economics came into being in 20th century China and how this profoundly modified the practice of government and the way human subjectivity is understood.
Module 23 Science and Scientism
We are going to learn the distinction between science and scientism, how scientism was used to justify the rejection of traditional religions, and how a more accurate assessment of the nature of science re-opens a space for more traditional moral and religious concerns.
Module 24 Gender
This module is about the role of gender bias among the intellectual elite in the 20th century and how various religious traditions, by contrast, promoted women’s empowerment over against the “public patriarchy”.
Reviews
Thank you so much, Prof Lagerwey and Coursera, for another brilliant journey.
I absolutely loved this course, it is really important to approach to the philosophical and religious structures.
A fascinating journey through the influences of Daoism and Buddhism on China's past and present.
This course teaches me a lot about how belief systems and religion shape values in our society. The course was comprehensive, it gives an impression of acquired great knowledge.
