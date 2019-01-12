This sequence of four courses will propose a multi-disciplinary approach to the study of Chinese cultural history conceived of as a succession of modes of rationality (philosophical, bureaucratic, and economic). The focus will be on the moments of paradigm shift from one mode of rationality to another. For each of these moments, cultural facts and artifacts—thought, literature, ritual—will be examined in relationship to changing social, political, and economic systems.
Religious Transformation in Early China: the Period of DivisionThe Chinese University of Hong Kong
About this Course
Offered by
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Founded in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is a forward looking comprehensive research university with a global vision and a mission to combine tradition with modernity, and to bring together China and the West. CUHK teachers and students hail from all corners of the world. CUHK graduates are connected worldwide through an expansive alumni network.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
MODULE 06 Religious Transformation in the Period of Division (220-589 AD)
This module presents the relationship between the elite attack on shamanism and their promotion of a cosmology that transformed medicine and laid the foundations for both self-cultivation and a bureaucratic empire.
MODULE 07 Religious Communities
This module introduces the three kinds of new religious community that appear from the second century on: those organized around transcendents, by the Heavenly Masters, and by the Buddhists.
MODULE 08 Rituals
This module explains how Buddhist and Daoist rituals revolutionized Chinese society and individuals. It reveals the importance of orality in Buddhism, written documents in Daoism.
MODULE 09 Scriptures
This module explores how Buddhist and Daoist scriptures confirm the oral/aural bias of Buddhism, the written/visual bias of Daoism. We are going to learn the centrality of logic in Buddhism, of cosmology in Daoism.
Reviews
- 5 stars79.31%
- 4 stars20.68%
TOP REVIEWS FROM RELIGIOUS TRANSFORMATION IN EARLY CHINA: THE PERIOD OF DIVISION
very informative, congenial instructor. Too many quizzes.
Thank you so much, Prof Lagerwey and Coursera. The four courses on China were most amazing and academic.
Excellent! After this course, I yield an proper understanding of the role of religions in the Period Of Division and of the mutual impact of them.
One of the most Concise MOOC courses I have done which is oriented to the history of religion.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.