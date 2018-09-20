Chevron Left
4.8
stars
28 ratings
9 reviews

This sequence of four courses will propose a multi-disciplinary approach to the study of Chinese cultural history conceived of as a succession of modes of rationality (philosophical, bureaucratic, and economic). The focus will be on the moments of paradigm shift from one mode of rationality to another. For each of these moments, cultural facts and artifacts—thought, literature, ritual—will be examined in relationship to changing social, political, and economic systems. The first two courses will cover the periods of the Warring States (481-256 BCE) and the Period of Division (220-589 CE), with a brief excursion into the Han (206 BCE-220 CE). The Warring States laid the social and cultural foundations for the emergence of the imperial mode of rationality; the Period of Division saw the Buddhist “conquest” of China and the emergence of a rationality defined by the opposition of the Three Teachings to shamanism, that is, of a clear contrast between elite and popular culture. The third and fourth courses will focus on the emergence of modern China in the Song-Yuan (960-1368) and of today’s China 1850 to the present. We will see how the modern attack on religion, redefined as "superstition", led not only to religious reform movements but also to a society in which science and the nation became the primary value systems promoted by the state. The courses are listed below: A Critical Cultural History of China - Early China I: Intellectual Change in the Warring States and Han (481 BCE-220 CE) A Critical Cultural History of China - Early China II: Religious Transformation in the Period of Division (220-589 CE) A Critical Cultural History of China - Modern China I: Religion and Thought in the Song, Jin, and Yuan (960-1368) (To be launched in late 2018) A Critical Cultural History of China - Modern China II: Structuring Values (1850-2015) (To be launched in late 2018)...

YL

Dec 19, 2019

Excellent! After this course, I yield an proper understanding of the role of religions in the Period Of Division and of the mutual impact of them.

RT

Oct 16, 2020

Thank you so much, Prof Lagerwey and Coursera. The four courses on China were most amazing and academic.

By Fred I

Sep 19, 2018

Excellent presentation skills by the professor. Course flows in a interesting and intelligent manner. Explanation of old Chinese documents and current writings is clear and concise. It appears that a lot of time has been put into the course.

By YunLiang L

Dec 20, 2019

By Razvan V T

Oct 17, 2020

By Pavankumar B

Mar 21, 2020

One of the most Concise MOOC courses I have done which is oriented to the history of religion.

By Deleted A

Mar 28, 2019

The Course is very interesting in itself but much better as 2/4 part of the series.

By Kam L

Sep 19, 2020

The course was very informative. The quizzes were arbitrary at times with questions on names, dates, and the fill in the blank questions required precise, exact wording to be correct. Knowledge of Chinese language would be helpful since many Chinese terms are used in descriptions.

By Joy S

Jan 13, 2019

very informative, congenial instructor. Too many quizzes.

By Luis P R

Mar 14, 2022

E​xcellent! Looking forward to the fourth part.

By Hyunsook K

Nov 25, 2019

thanks!

