YL
Dec 19, 2019
Excellent! After this course, I yield an proper understanding of the role of religions in the Period Of Division and of the mutual impact of them.
RT
Oct 16, 2020
Thank you so much, Prof Lagerwey and Coursera. The four courses on China were most amazing and academic.
By Fred I•
Sep 19, 2018
Excellent presentation skills by the professor. Course flows in a interesting and intelligent manner. Explanation of old Chinese documents and current writings is clear and concise. It appears that a lot of time has been put into the course.
By YunLiang L•
Dec 20, 2019
By Razvan V T•
Oct 17, 2020
By Pavankumar B•
Mar 21, 2020
One of the most Concise MOOC courses I have done which is oriented to the history of religion.
By Deleted A•
Mar 28, 2019
The Course is very interesting in itself but much better as 2/4 part of the series.
By Kam L•
Sep 19, 2020
The course was very informative. The quizzes were arbitrary at times with questions on names, dates, and the fill in the blank questions required precise, exact wording to be correct. Knowledge of Chinese language would be helpful since many Chinese terms are used in descriptions.
By Joy S•
Jan 13, 2019
very informative, congenial instructor. Too many quizzes.
By Luis P R•
Mar 14, 2022
Excellent! Looking forward to the fourth part.
By Hyunsook K•
Nov 25, 2019
thanks!