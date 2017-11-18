The purpose of this course is to summarize new directions in Chinese history and social science produced by the creation and analysis of big historical datasets based on newly opened Chinese archival holdings, and to organize this knowledge in a framework that encourages learning about China in comparative perspective.
Understanding China, 1700-2000: A Data Analytic Approach, Part 2The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Who Are We and Who Survives
Module 2: Who Reproduces and Who Marries
Module 3: Who Cares and Course Conclusion
In this module, James and his post-graduate student Hao DONG will co-deliver the lectures.
Final Exam
