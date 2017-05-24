The purpose of this course is to summarize new directions in Chinese history and social science produced by the creation and analysis of big historical datasets based on newly opened Chinese archival holdings, and to organize this knowledge in a framework that encourages learning about China in comparative perspective.
Understanding China, 1700-2000: A Data Analytic Approach, Part 1The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
About this Course
Offered by
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Orientation and Module 1: Social Structure and Education in Late Imperial China
Before you start with the content for Module 1, please watch the Course Overview, review the Assignments and Grading page, and introduce yourself to other learners who will be studying this course with you.
Module 2: Education and Social Mobility in Contemporary China
Module 3: Social Mobility and Wealth Distribution in Late Imperial and Contemporary China
Module 4: Wealth Distribution and Regime Change in Twentieth Century China
Reviews
- 5 stars71.81%
- 4 stars23.63%
- 3 stars2.72%
- 2 stars0.90%
- 1 star0.90%
TOP REVIEWS FROM UNDERSTANDING CHINA, 1700-2000: A DATA ANALYTIC APPROACH, PART 1
This is the best course on Chinese history I've attended..
I liked the data-driven, very analytic approach to understand Chines history better. Thank you for a great course.
I loved the course. It gave me a totally different view of pre-revolution China. Even though I am not into quantitative data, I still learned from the conclusions and interpretations of the data.
Informative, relevant, and unique. The focus on recent discoveries unearthed through original research is refreshing.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.