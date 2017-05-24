About this Course

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Orientation and Module 1: Social Structure and Education in Late Imperial China

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 56 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 2: Education and Social Mobility in Contemporary China

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 3: Social Mobility and Wealth Distribution in Late Imperial and Contemporary China

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Wealth Distribution and Regime Change in Twentieth Century China

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

