AA
May 24, 2017
I loved the course. It gave me a totally different view of pre-revolution China. Even though I am not into\n\nquantitative data, I still learned from the conclusions and interpretations of the data.
RH
Nov 11, 2020
By JOHN Q•
Nov 20, 2017
I enjoyed this course tremendously, and discovered that there was a vast amount of information that I needed to learn about this SuperPower. China is an amazing country with an enormous population and economy, a history of remarkable achievement, and yet still unknown in many ways. Thanks for putting this course together.
By Lucy X•
Jun 23, 2021
Very interesting evidence-based approach in delivering insights on Chinese society and its development. As a native Chinese, I still learned a lot about the societal characteristics of my home country.
By Roxanne H•
Nov 12, 2020
This course was very informative and engaging. The questions were a great way to check understanding. I can't wait for Part 2!
By Bhoomi A•
Sep 18, 2020
Very relevant and precise information, videos were also very engaging. I am definitely doing the second part of this course.
By Matt M•
Oct 19, 2017
Informative, relevant, and unique. The focus on recent discoveries unearthed through original research is refreshing.
By Riga Q•
Apr 12, 2020
A very in-depth introduction to Chinese society. This learning experience is very valuable. Thanks a lot.
By Sara T•
Oct 25, 2017
Well presented material, new and surprising insights. Rewarding experience.
By Sathyajith M 1•
Jul 14, 2020
This is the best course on Chinese history I've attended..
By Médéric D•
Jan 17, 2018
Very interesting, I would recommend this course.
By Nhat L•
Sep 26, 2017
It is a very short and concise course.
By Yasmin C•
Jul 6, 2018
A little bit slow at first, amazing for people who just want to have some contact with the history and culture of china!
By Fabian F•
Jul 24, 2017
I liked the data-driven, very analytic approach to understand Chines history better. Thank you for a great course.
By Florian C•
Apr 9, 2021
Has some interesting bits about Chinese history, is however in part pretty biased and also uses, in my eyes, misleading comparisons sometimes, e.g. using only home ownership rates to compare wealth levels for different countries which is arguably an imperfect proxy measurement. In Germany, for example, the home ownership rate is one of the lowest in the world, but I would not say that Germans are particularly poor or poorer than people from countries with higher home ownership rates simply because they are more likely to rent than to buy homes.
By Jun M•
May 17, 2021
Typical teacher who might be knowledgeable but bad at explaining it to others.
By Jialin B•
May 23, 2018
Brilliant course. High quality information, comprehensive sources and interesting tests. Part 1 puts the revolution in a new perspective and connects imperial China with contemporary China. The course also throws a light on equality vs inequality globally and in China. The course is controversial in that it reflects duly and appropriately the complexity of Chinese social history and its development as opposed to the black-and-white view on China which still persists in the West. I also liked the very down-to-earth approach of Prof Lee.
By Phuong N•
Jul 25, 2020
Assumptions or discourses of social diversity, wealth distribution/inequality were examined in a multi-faceted manner. Appropriate coverage of social theories as background for the discussions, which made it very interesting for a natural science student like me. Nice course! I'm very happy I took it.
By C.S Y•
Jun 16, 2021
I really enjoy all the topics hat I studied in this course, and I felt a little difficulty in analysing the graphs but overall in my opinion the faculties did their work relating to research efficiently and this course gives a lot of information about the social history of china.
By Toni H•
Aug 8, 2020
This is a very short but informative course comparing the wealth distribution between China and the United States / UK throughout times of history. It features history but also data analysis looking at education levels influenced social mobility in society. Eyeopening course.
By Asir A•
May 25, 2017
By Joy S•
Dec 29, 2018
The truth about China. This is fact, by evidence, by statistics. Very good to know.
By Marcos O•
Nov 1, 2020
Excellent to know a little about this great nation, culture and philosophy
By Thùy H•
Aug 29, 2021
I'm so happy for join in this course
By Keawalin S•
Jul 10, 2020
totally useful! love it!
By Yuda P A S•
May 28, 2021
Good course
By lichuangye•
Apr 4, 2017
good