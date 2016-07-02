About this Course

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Module 1: Models of the Chinese Political System and the Structure of the Chinese Party/State

Module 2: Elite Politics in China

Module 3: Policy Process in China

Module 4: Understanding Societal Engagement in Politics in China

