OB
Nov 20, 2021
Excellent course for anyone interested remotely in China studies. This course covers topics from Chinese policymaking to Chinese economy, Chinese trade policies and China's rural democracy
AM
May 17, 2020
Fascinating and informative course. If I had to change something, I found that too often the questions often focused on details rather then understanding the material and themes.
By Angel V•
May 26, 2017
This course about Chinese politics is very good. Chinese politics are extremely complicated, especially for anyone coming from non communist states. This course is a very good introductory course on Chinese politics. China is the world’s second largest economy and one of the most influential countries today. The Middle Kingdom has a very unique political system. The professor is excellent and the institution providing this course is a world class university. I took Part I and Part II of this course. I really enjoyed both courses. I think even Chinese people would learn a great deal during this course. （我建议大家上这门课）
By Fred I•
Oct 26, 2018
Good lectures both for content and delivery. Good slides provided structure and direction plus they were available to download. This course is a must to understand relations between China and the U.S. I was confused by the papers. Since the quizzes just covered a module, I thought that the papers just covered the current module. Instead it required backup info from all the modules. This should be made clear in the paper directions. I will definitely take class two. I have taken plus 20 Coursera classes and I would rate it in the top 5.
By Tuna B•
Mar 31, 2019
Excellent course on China. A little bit demanding but I loved the historical examples and the comparision of other academics. Mr. Zweig is really an amazing proffessor and I hope he will do more courses like this.
By Adam M•
May 17, 2020
By Russil W•
Sep 21, 2020
Provides a clear picture of all aspects of politics in China, as of 2015: its political structure (including the dominance and pervasiveness of the Party), the struggle to become leader and to consolidate power, policy implementation, societal engagement (including protests and passive resistance), political aspects of the economy (including the major waves of reform), and finally future developments. The instructor, Dr. David Zweig, is excellent: he presents the material clearly, and he has long experience in the field. I also found the readings quite helpful, although I should warn that you may need to use Google and archive.org to track them down.
By Arusyak H•
Jul 25, 2020
I've taken this course as I'm doing my research in Chinese foreign policy and I needed more insight on Chinese domestic and international politics. Prof. Zweig's lectures were interested, backed with surveys, facts, theoretical frameworks and his own experience as a researcher and a former student in China. I really enjoyed the course and I'm going to take Part 2 now!
By Andrew•
Mar 26, 2018
I did this course out of personal interest and to practice studying in case I want to return to university in the near future. I really enjoyed the course and found the content interesting. I also feel it helped me to practice studying and assignment writing. The structure (videos 5-15 minutes long) was great for me too as I'm a stay at home dad 2 days a week.
By JOHN Q•
Nov 20, 2017
I enjoyed this course tremendously, and discovered that there was a vast amount of information that I needed to learn about this SuperPower. China is an amazing country with an enormous population and economy, a history of remarkable achievement, and yet still unknown in many ways. Thanks for putting this course together.
By quentin v•
Nov 17, 2019
This course permitted me to catch the domestic economic and political changes of China to replace them in the global evolution of the country and its relationship with the rest of the world. The written .pdf and .txt support make easy to constantly go back searching informations in the whole course.
By Mustafa N•
Feb 14, 2018
This course is great! I learned a lot. More importantly, there were some well provided insights coupled with equally unique perspectives I simply never had before. Thank you The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. And thank you Coursera for hosting this course.
By Trevor F•
Jun 14, 2021
The course was a great overview of the structure of the Chinese political system, and some of the challenges it has faced since the Mao era. I thought the sections on Deng's economic reforms were especially interesting.
By Matthew J•
Sep 3, 2019
Very interesting class with a great teacher! Only complaint I have is that the tests have overly-specific questions (the questions bank on obscure dates and names), and that there are some typos on the notes slides.
By SUN Y M•
Apr 20, 2017
Great course with intense knowledge. Just because I had little history background of modern China. Another short course to state facts of history may be helpful. This one is challenging.
By Omkar B•
Nov 21, 2021
By Charlie W•
Apr 12, 2017
Both enjoyable and informative. It is exactly the sort of crash course in Chinese politics I was looking for and I have been inspired to take my learning on the subject further
By Claudio C•
Oct 15, 2017
Excellent. One of the best MOOCs I have taken. The videos, the materials provided (articles and excerpts to read, slides etc.). Moreover, if one writes somebody answers!
By Ariel K•
May 24, 2020
As someone who had a lot of prior knowledge about Chinese politics, this course gave me more dept on the topic and put my previous knowledge in order. Wonderful course.
By J D•
Mar 6, 2016
A well-structured, thoughtful course delivered by a true expert on the subject. One of the finest courses available throughout the entire Coursera platform.
By Huayu D•
Jun 10, 2020
Great class! I learn a lot about Chinese politics even though I am a Chinese citizen. I hope that questions of quiz and final exams can be ameliorated.
By Ralph R F•
May 20, 2019
Comprehensive and practical. Prof. David Zweig's narrative teaching style and his first hand experience made the course content easy to understand.
By Marisa C G•
Nov 5, 2020
El mejor curso para comprender la estructura del sistema político chino, la retroalimentación del tutor complementa perfectamente cada sesión.
By Kane M•
Sep 6, 2017
Refreshingly vivid content and lectures. Above average discussions for social science/politics classes on Coursera. Overall big thumbs up!
By Aditya S•
Aug 12, 2020
The course opened up a rather obscure world of Chinese politics, and would greatly help me understand China more realistically.
By Herve Y•
Nov 1, 2017
I have learned a lot about my roots, professor Zweig is living what he teaches.
Thank you so much to Dr Zweig and Coursera
By OLUFSEN, B•
Sep 5, 2016
I am audting this course and intend to attend the second part. The Professor is outstanding !
Greetings,
Bjorn OLUFSEN