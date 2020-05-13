About this Course

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Orientation and Module 1: China’s Gradualist Reforms

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 63 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Fiscal and Financial System Reform

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 59 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Globalization: Trade and Foreign Direct Investment

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 109 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Economic Growth and Structural Change

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

