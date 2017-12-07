A
Aug 19, 2018
A great course for anyone interested in learning about China. You can expect your perceptions of China, along with the driving forces behind China's rapid transformation, to be challenged.
NH
Nov 23, 2021
It is very useful course. Can some body help me in send link for the Part 2, 3, 4? After learning part 1, I can not find part 2,3,4 for such a long time.\n\nThank so much.
By Gabriel H B•
Dec 6, 2017
Great introduction to how China's economy operates and its development path since Deng Xiaoping's reforms. The lectures are well produced and engaging. They are supported with careful citations and supplemented by reading assignments that anyone can access, meaning you don't need subscriptions to any journals in order to get the articles. The lectures are also supported with excellent visualizations created by the professor himself using great data sources like databases from the World Bank and surveys that he himself had a hand in designing and conducting.
To get the most out of this course I agree that some background in economic theory is necessary, but it's definitely possible to pass it with a good grade even if you've never taken an Economics class before. I also think some previous knowledge and interest in modern China and its history is necessary for a deeper appreciation too. But this is also unnecessary to pass the course, and this course could actually be a gateway to these subjects to people with no previous knowledge of these subjects.
By Roland•
May 18, 2018
An excellent and very rewarding course!
Great content, great delivery by Prof. Park!
I've learned so much in so little time. The quizzes were not easy at all but helpful to test your understanding of the lectures. The mandatory readings were of good academic quality and also helped to better understand the lectures' content.
It helps if you have an economics background but more important in my opinion to successfully master this course is your strong interest in the topic itself!
Congratulations to Prof. Park and his team for this excellent course. Hope there will be indeed a part 2.
By Jennifer E K•
May 7, 2020
Best course Ive taken on coursera, really interesting and balanced view of changes in the Chinese economy. Found this really fascinating and challenging. Its just right for someone with an intermediate/moderate grasp of economics without being too complex to follow.
By Bac Q•
Nov 20, 2020
In about 12 hours, I have learned the process China went through in transforming its economy from 1978 to 2015. The course was fun and about the right pace. The lecture videos were easy to follow. The on-site interviews enhanced the course materials.
By PC•
Apr 3, 2019
Credit to Professor Park and the course team. Content is relevant and balanced. Delivery is slick and clear. Just enough descriptions of the underlying economic theories which provide insights for those interested in these, yet not intimidate those who aren't. The factory floor tour videos and interviews give a valuable practical perspective. Highly recommended to those curious in the path of China's rapid economic development, as a case study for other developing countries.
By JOHN Q•
Nov 20, 2017
I enjoyed this course tremendously, and discovered that there was a vast amount of information that I needed to learn about this SuperPower. China is an amazing country with an enormous population and economy, a history of remarkable achievement, and yet still unknown in many ways. Thanks for putting this course together.
By Mariam I•
Apr 18, 2021
Very interesting and insightful course. Professor presented each topic in a broad context and step-by-step delivered deeper understanding of the issues. The reading material is great. I really enjoyed the course and am looking forward to the second part of this course.
By Saurav d•
Oct 5, 2017
If any one wants to learn quickly about China's transformation since and Pro and Cons of Chinese development this course . Just by spending 5 hours people can learn great deal and give a foundation for further study
By Cham C K•
May 6, 2020
Full of information and different angles, theories, and explanation to understand the success of China's reforms. The professor interviewed experts and factory managers to understand the issues better
By Larissa M d A•
Apr 1, 2018
The best online course of economic that I have ever done. All the material, lectures and exams well prepared and contributed a lot for my professional development. I strongly recommend this course.
By alejandro•
Aug 20, 2018
By Ann L•
Mar 20, 2022
ive done a lot of online courses and this was by far the best and in an area in which i had no prior knowledge! I look foward to being able to access Part 2 sometime soon
By Nguyễn T T H•
Nov 24, 2021
By Yao T•
May 12, 2019
An very informative and well-structured course. Excellent choice for those who want to understand more about the path of China's economic reform and development.
By Faisal B K V•
Jun 17, 2020
It helped me learn about Chinese Economy and its transformation and Growth in China. Thanks a lot to the Instructor , The Hong Kong University and Coursera.
By Benedict P•
Apr 15, 2020
An exceedingly informativ and well structured course about the economic transformation of China. Don't think that this course lost any relevance in 2020!
By Sorcha B•
Apr 30, 2021
An accessible, comprehensive and nonpartisan introduction to China's economic transformation, covering history and contemporary challenges and debates.
By SHINTO J•
Sep 16, 2018
Very Good course Gives a broader idea about the Chiese economy and some of the most important reforms and policies during the transformation period.
By Karin O•
Jun 22, 2021
Aprendí mucho sobre China y aprendí también nuevos términos que desconocía. Fue un excelente curso y tuvo una muy buena explicación de cada tema.
By Kris M•
Jun 6, 2020
Very good course that helped me to deepen my understanding of the economic development of China. I'm looking forward for the second part.
By Antonio G•
Dec 9, 2020
The course has been fantastic and I have learned a lot. I am very satisfied. Thank you so much for everything. A greeting from Spain.
By Nikray I•
May 14, 2020
Very good and useful course especially as it gives solution to the problems it raises. Would be happy to see part 2 of it.
By gilles•
Nov 12, 2017
great course , very clear , well explained and mr park was really a great professor . waiting for the part 2
By Vouchleang L•
Oct 25, 2021
The course is well-structured and the presentations by course's professor is very informative. Great course!
By Ms E T•
Jul 10, 2020
An excellent course thoroughly recommended. Very interesting course materials