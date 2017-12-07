One of the most significant changes in the world in the past 30 years is the opening of China to the outside world and its engagement with that world. In the initial years of the opening, external forces influenced China’s economy, regional balances, bureaucracy, as well as the political authority of local leaders in the coastal areas. More recently, the world is feeling the effects of a rising China which seeks resources and talent from all around the globe and uses its financial wealth to strengthen its position in the world. This course tracks the opening of China up from 1978 until it joins the WTO, focusing on how the world affected China’s internal development. We then look at various aspects of China’s “going out strategy” — its search for energy, talent, as well as its relations with the United States and the states within the Asia-Pacific region. The instructor has been deeply engaged in research on all these topics, having lived in China during various stages of China’s opening to the outside world.
Chinese Politics Part 2 – China and the WorldThe Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Orientation and Module 1: China’s Opening to the Outside World, 1978-2000
Before you start with the content for Module 1, please watch the Course Overview, review the Assignment and Grading page, and introduce yourself to other learners who will be studying this course with you.
Module 2: China’s Changing Relations with the World, 2000-2016
Module 3: China’s Global Search for Energy and Resources
Module 4: China’s Global Search for Talent and Technology, 1978-2016
Reviews
Excellent as the first course of Chinese Politics. The subject, Prof. Zweig, the readings made available, the slides. I just cannot but praise Prof. Zweig an his team. Thank you.
very useful course in understanding of china post 1978 till 2016. elaborate lectures and videos. kudos to the team being brief yet incisive and to the point. thanks and WARM REGARDS
An excellent course with much to offer. I recommend it to anyone trying to understand China politically.
Great course. Timeless information. Provides a backdrop for understanding China's political perspective today.
