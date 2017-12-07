About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Orientation and Module 1: China’s Opening to the Outside World, 1978-2000

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 83 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: China’s Changing Relations with the World, 2000-2016

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 82 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3: China’s Global Search for Energy and Resources

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 81 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: China’s Global Search for Talent and Technology, 1978-2016

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 93 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

