Oil and gas are the two natural elements in our earth—crude oil and natural gas—that get extracted through drilling and other methods to be used for heating and fueling purposes. Gas and oil are generally divided into conventional and unconventional categories.
Oil and gas formations that result from a fairly straightforward drilling and extracting process are called conventional oil and gas. In these drilling processes, companies can use standard methods to remove fuel from oil and gas resources. Due to the standardization of the process, costs can be kept low in conventional work.
In the unconventional oil and gas category, it's much more difficult to extract oil and gas, due to unusual circumstances. For example, some resources might be trapped in reservoirs, and it might be difficult for drilling teams to get the oil or gas out of the position. In these cases, unconventional methods must be employed, hence the name. Companies may use hydraulic drilling or gravity drainage to assist in the drilling. Using these extra resources will add costs to an unconventional oil and gas project.
It's essential to learn about oil and gas as these are the top natural resources that get used on a daily basis. In our modern society, oil extracted from the earth is used to produce lubricants for cars, bikes, trucks, and many other moving parts. Similarly, hydrocarbons that are located in natural gas are extracted, refined, and used in our vehicles and heating systems as liquefied petroleum gas and natural gasoline.
The world depends on the oil and gas industry for much of the energy demands for our industrial, commercial, and residential needs, as well as for petrochemicals used in the manufacturing process for plastics, clothing, detergents, cleaning agents, and building materials.
Typical career opportunities in oil and gas can start with junior roles in oil and gas companies, or working as an analyst in government agencies, financial firms, or industry associations. Many leading oil and gas workers got their start in oil and gas fields. It's tough work, but it can be a start for someone interested in the oil and gas industry.
Jobs in this industry also include positions in offshore production platforms that are in water environments. Additionally, there are career opportunities in the petrochemical industry, oil and gas refineries, and mechanical engineering roles with oil and gas companies in various areas like design, fabrication, and construction.
When you take online courses in oil and gas on Coursera, you can learn about how global oil and gas exploration creates opportunities to extract oil and gas to put to use in our daily lives. Depending on your interests, you can find courses to learn the properties and characteristics of natural gas, or how oil and gas impact the environment. Knowing these subjects can help you either in your career quest to work in the industry, or use in your existing work as an oil trader, energy analyst, or other role connected to oil and gas.