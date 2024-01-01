Politecnico di Milano
Energy management for real estate. Methods and digital tools
Politecnico di Milano

Energy management for real estate. Methods and digital tools

Taught in English

1,620 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Claudio Del Pero

Instructor: Claudio Del Pero

4.6

(82 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • To identify the main role and duties of the energy manager

  • To know the current energy framework

  • To assess the energy audit of the building

  • To perform a proper digital energy model of the buildings

Details to know

Assessments

3 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

What's included

1 video

What's included

5 videos1 quiz

What's included

4 videos1 quiz

What's included

2 videos3 readings1 quiz

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.3 (32 ratings)
Claudio Del Pero
Politecnico di Milano
1 Course1,620 learners

Offered by

Politecnico di Milano

Recommended if you're interested in Environmental Science and Sustainability

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 82

4.6

82 reviews

  • 5 stars

    69.51%

  • 4 stars

    21.95%

  • 3 stars

    6.09%

  • 2 stars

    1.21%

  • 1 star

    1.21%

MA
5

Reviewed on Dec 31, 2023

NA
5

Reviewed on Feb 22, 2024

View more reviews
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions