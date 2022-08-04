Profile

Claudio Del Pero

    Bio

    Claudio Del Pero is an Associate Professor of the Architecture, Built Environment and Construction Engineering Department. He is actively involved in research and advisory activities related to energy efficiency of the built environment and to the exploitation of renewable energy sources, with particular reference to the topics of PV technology and distributed energy generation. Over the years he has been involved in various National and International research projects related to the exploitation of renewable energy sources, energy efficiency in the built environment and energy management. Since 2009 he cooperates with the VISPE association (Italian Volunteers for Solidarity in Emerging Countries) for the design and the construction of stand-alone photovoltaic systems for off-grid users and a field hospital in Burundi.

    Courses

    Energy management for real estate. Methods and digital tools

