Energy issues have always been important in international relations, but in recent years may have become even more important than in the past due to the widespread awareness of existing limits to energy sources and negative climate impacts. The course discusses global trends in energy consumption and production, various available scenarios for potential developments in the coming decades, the availability of oil reserves and the evolution of the oil industry. It then discusses natural gas and highlights the differences between oil and gas. It will also discuss renewable energy sources, nuclear energy and EU energy policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week #1 : Introduction to global energy trends and scenarios
This module presents the Introduction to global energy consumption, Energy scenarios, Energy transition and poverty
Week #2 : Policies for decarbonisation
Week #3 : Renewable energy sources
This module presents the Introduction to renewable energy, Types of renewable energy, Renewable energy integration, Energy efficiency
Week #4 : Oil production, reserves and ressources
This module presents the Introduction to oil formation and exploration, Oil extraction methods, Environmental management in oil production
Great course and broad contents from industrial experts, world energy institutions, academic professors, consultants, and researchers in the global energy energy market and resources
Very interesting course ! Very well explained but maybe needs updates on current news (even if it may be hard I acknowledge) ! Really well balanced between definitions, geopolitics and science.
Excellent, it broaden my knowledge about the politics and economics of international energy. Bravo to team that bring this information together, and thanks to the teacher.
The course gave very interesting perspectives, both technological & geopolitical, about energy worldwide. It has fuelled my appetite to explore more about various facets of energy domain.
